Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Blockchain gaming platform PlayDapp has announced the deployment of the Play to Earn model into its flagship game 'Along with the Gods" Knight of the Dawn. According to the press release, users across 170 countries will be able to access Play-to-Earn features from October 27, 2021.

Massive Milestone for PlayDapp

PlayDapp also revealed that its community of gamers had shown their excitement for the POE launch. This is reflected by "Along with the Gods", topping the overall game category in terms of interest. In doing so, it surpassed popular blockchain game, "Axie infinity" in social indicators on playtoearn.net, during "Along with the Gods" pre-staking period.

There has also been a high number of users who took part in the NFT staking process which opened a week before the game launch. Users had the chance to pre-stake their NFTs to guarantee instant earnings from the Play-to-earn model. As a result of NFT staking which started on the 20th, the price of PlayDapp Town PLAYZ NFT released on the market increased by 2 to 6 times depending on the NFT grade compared to a month ago based on the average transaction price.

PlayDapp has already noted that the Play to earn model will introduce new earning opportunities on 'Along with the Gods'. Participants who have completed NFT staking will be rewarded with 5 PLA per day according to each staking condition and up to 5,000 PLA according to PVP (Tournament) weekly ranking.

PLA acquired as rewards can be exchanged for other digital assets on popular exchanges like Coinbase, Upbit and Crypto.com. PLA tokens is also the native token of the PlayDapp ecosystem and can be used within games, marketplaces and more.

Speaking on the development, Sang Chung head of business at PlayDapp noted that the Play-to-Earn update was a major milestone. "Along with the Gods" was released on Google Play as a general RPG game in September last year, but this year, through the blockchain NFT technology update and the opening of a dedicated P2E server, it has been reborn as a true blockchain game.

He also noted that the P2E model will revamp 'Along with the Gods' ecosystem. "I am confident that the history of 'Along with the Gods' will be rewritten after applying this P2E model. We will repay your support with user-friendly services in the future."

An innovative Blockchain gaming platform

'Along with the Gods' is a strategy role-playing game where users participate in different combat games. Some of the games include Dungeon Crawls, Boss Raids and a PVP duel with 5 character classes and over 100 heroes in total.

Character stats on 'Along with the Gods' can be increased by combining rune sets with various effects. 6-star runes can be converted into NFTs that can be traded within the in-built PlayDapp marketplace.

Players can earn daily P2E rewards by staking three SR grade PlayDapp Town PLAYZ NFT as well as completing ingame quests for daily rewards. They can also earn weekly rewards of up to 5,000 PLA by staking an SSR grade PlayDapp Town PLAYZ NFT as well as competing in weekly PVP tournaments.

'Along with the Gods' is available on mobile devices and can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and the PlayDapp Town NFT required for staking can be purchased from the polygon version of PlayDapp's C2C marketplace playdapp.com.

