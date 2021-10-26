Unity Unlimited: NATIONAL JUNETEENTH MUSEUM LAUNCHES IN TEXAS WITH THE GRANDMOTHER OF JUNETEENTH, MS. OPAL LEE AT THE HELM

Fort Worth, TX, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Unlimited announced that Sable Brands LLC plans to build the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth, TX as part of a mixed-use development that will help revitalize the city's Historic Southside neighborhood. Declared a federal holiday on June 17, 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the law with Ms. Opal Lee by his side, Juneteenth, or, "the 19th of June" has sparked celebrations worldwide. The gravity of Juneteenth commemorates freedom for the enslaved via the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Ms. Lee is affectionately known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" and has been leading the charge to see the National Juneteenth Museum become a reality. "To have lived long enough to see my walking and talking make an impact is one thing, but to know that a state of the art museum that will house the actual pen that President Biden used to sign the bill and many other exhibits is coming to pass as well...I could do my holy dance again"! The National Juneteenth Museum will be erected on land that currently houses Lee's Fort Worth Juneteenth Museum that has served the community for nearly two decades and was a production location in the feature film, Miss Juneteenth.

As the epicenter for the preservation of Juneteenth history and center for discussions about freedom, the Museum will host events and exhibits that foster continued conversation on the global significance of freedom and the celebration of Juneteenth worldwide. The Museum will also host seminars and lectures of renowned authorities on topics that uncover the truth of historical perspectives of freedom.

The Museum will be led by a collaboration of activists, researchers, historians and everyday people that understand the influence of history on the trajectory of the human experience. Additionally, it will educate guests on the legacy and experiences of the enslaved and provide factual narratives about people that overcame the trials and hardships of oppression. Exploration of the richness of the American tapestry and global canvas is the ultimate goal of the museum's directors.

Fort Worth Mayor, Mattie Parker, is excited to add this concept to an already-renowned collection of world- class museums housed in the city. "For decades, Juneteenth has been part of the fabric of our city, and this museum is a welcome addition to its incredible legacy".

About Ms. Opal Lee

Ms. Opal is the oldest living board member of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation that was founded and led by the late Dr. Ronald Myers, Sr., whose initiative is for Juneteenth to become a national holiday. To bring awareness to the cause, she started Opal's Walk 2 DC campaign in 2016, where she walked 2.5 miles to symbolize the 2.5 years that it took for slaves in Texas to know that they were free. Ms. Opal launched a petition to make Juneteenth a national holiday on Change.org, and in September 2020 delivered the 1.5 million signatures to Congress. Ms. Opal believes that freedom should be celebrated from the 19th of June to the 4th of July. Head to https://adobe.ly/3hs3jg0for more.

About Sable Brands, LLC

Sable Brands is a Fort Worth based public affairs and marketing firm whose mission is to catalyze the convergence of culture, collaboration, and commerce. For more information, email info@thesablegroup.org

