Leaning On Technology To Disrupt The Beauty World - Meet ArtistOnGo, The App Loved By Beauty Creators

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Business and technology have always been closely connected, with many pioneering technologies getting their test runs in the business world. Whether product development, new software, or other technological advancements, businesses look to the tech world to help them stay ahead of the curve and their competition.

Now, the beauty industry is being reshaped through a tech update and new cutting edge technology developed by Aarti Manwani and her company ArtistOnGo.

ArtistOnGo is a technological platform that allows hair and beauty salon owners and independent beauty professionals to use their resources and skills in an optimum way. Salon owners register on the platform when empty styling chairs are available in their salons, and independent stylists can then rent those unused chairs. The new approach, available in the New York metropolitan area and in Miami, proved its worth as the beauty industry began to open up after COVID pandemic lockdowns eased. Many stylists and beauty professionals had been displaced and had seen their incomes dry up, and ArtistOnGo provided stylists an easy and efficient way to rent empty seats in salons as needed and continue to contribute to the economy.

"The beauty of the technology behind ArtistOnGo is that the experience is mutually beneficial to both the salon owners and the creators," said Manwani, "Not only is the platform economically beneficial to everyone, but it also allows stylists increased freedom and control over their work environment. This is especially important for care takers and single parents, amongst many other people, who had to forgo help and had the additional burden of caring for family and earning a living to support themselves."

The economics behind a haircut is exactly how Aartii Manwani, who has a Masters in Computer Science from Syracuse University, had the idea to create a better technology to revolutionize the beauty industry.

"We all get a haircut but rarely do we understand how the economics of a haircut or a trip to a beauty parlor or spa works," she said. "When my own stylist told me that she would make only $30 on a $100 haircut and that she was finding it difficult to make ends meet after going to cosmetology and years of training, I knew I had to take action and I started digging into the billion dollar industrywhich employs more than a million people."

Manwani has a broad background using innovative technologies to build game-changing products in several industries including the financial industry at E*TRADE, the healthcare industry at Pager, and the crypto currency industry at Gemini. Employing years of those experiences and her tech-product background, Aarti, together with her brother Dharmendra Manwani created an innovative tech platform - a business in a box - that provides all the resources for the beauty industry, starting with space on demand, so that stylists can start their own business with zero capital in less than 30 minutes.

"I think of it like Uber/Airbnb/ Spotify + Shopify for beauty and wellness creators. We are doing what teachable did for teachers, Shopify did for entrepreneurs and what Spotify is doing for creators" she said, adding that her unique background allows her to see business and technology differently, which has helped facilitate the success of ArtistOnGo.

"I am one of few people who has a tech background and who uses technology and my expertise to build products," Manwani said. "This is unique. Usually, people are focused on either tech or consumer or marketing. The combination I have is unique and highly needed to be a leader. I take old business models and use tech to entirely change and redefine those industries."

Now, with a focus on the beauty industry through her ArtistOnGo platform, Aarti is using cutting edge technology to shape the beauty industry, making stylists and salon owners feel empowered and connected to a larger group of people than they would have using a more closed, traditional clientele system.

As Head of Product, Aarti's next projects include providing additional services such as payments and ecommerce.

To find out more about ArtistOnGo, you can check out their website here .

