Kolymageo LLC: Kolymageo Completes Drilling and Geological Services Contract in Russian Far East "On Time and On Target"

KHABAROVSK, Krai, Russian Far East, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kolymageo LLC (the "Company"), a leading, drilling and geological services company based in the Russian Far East and fully owned subsidiary of IG Global Group, announces the completion of a large drilling and trenching program in accordance with contractual terms, "On Time, On Target."



The contract included all earth works, including logging and excavation of all drill roads, pads, access routes, and trenches as well as 12,770 meters of diamond drilling and 2648 linear meters of trenching. The work was performed in the Russian Far East; all topographic, logistical and geologically complex drilling (between IX and XII complexity) challenges were overcome in real time to ensure the program's success and all customer requirements and contractual obligations were satisfied.

Tom Bowens, General Director of Kolymageo and President of IG Global Group opined "We are proud to be recognized as the preferred provider of geological, logistical, and diamond drilling services in the region. The Kolymageo team continues to demonstrate our commitment to delivering a global standard of customer service, applying our intimate understanding of the region and its geology, our fleet of highly-efficient, well-maintained drill rigs and support equipment, and our expert geological team."

About Kolymageo LLC:

Kolymageo provides a full "turnkey" drilling and exploration service throughout the Russian Far East since 2009, maintaining an average diamond drilling production rate in excess of 70m per drill per day throughout the 12 years of operations. The Kolymageo team has all the resources necessary to design, manage and successfully execute their customers' exploration programs using the highest standards of professionalism, safety and efficiency. Kolymageo has accumulated experience and expertise in supplying services to mineral exploration companies operating in this exciting but challenging region. In addition to high quality drilling services performed to international standards, we provide geological and geophysical services, camp infrastructure and support, trenching and winter road construction, and government regulatory compliance documentation services. www.kolymageo.com

