Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) The report is titled, "Overvalued at the Current Price Level; Major Risk with NdPr Price Correction." The report contains an overview of rare earth metals, the NdPr market, supply / demand factors and a price look for NdPr. Couloir Capital's senior analyst is a CFA and a QP or Qualified Person for mining and mineral valuation finance.

Report excerpt: "The processing and separation of rare earth is a complex process and mostly radioactive material handling is associated with the process. This results in more permitting time and more time to stabilize a new processing facility.

"We are not expecting any significant increase in the supply of NdPr oxide outside China for 2-3 years. But with multiple projects in line, we are expecting China will lose its dominance in the NdPr oxide market from 80% to about 60% by 2030. This additional supply will also put pressure on the NdPr oxide price in the long term."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

