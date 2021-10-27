Ecosystem Partners Receive TSMC 2021 OIP Awards for Collaborative Efforts on Semiconductor Innovation

TSMC (TSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today recognized the outstanding support and contributions of 11 EDA, IP, and Cloud Alliance partners with the distinction of OIP Partner of the Year at the TSMC 2021 Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Ecosystem Forum. The OIP Partner of the Year awards honor TSMC OIP ecosystem partners' pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year. Their collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.

"Through the industry's most comprehensive and vibrant ecosystem, TSMC is able to help our customers achieve next-generation silicon design and deliver best possible outcomes with our OIP partners' collaborative power," said Dr. L.C. Lu, TSMC Fellow and Vice President of Design and Technology Platform at TSMC. "Congratulations to the winners of TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards. Your continuous collaboration and effort make us able to be at the forefront of technology development, while enabling our customers to take full advantage of the significant power, performance, and area improvements of TSMC's advanced technologies to accelerate innovation for their differentiated products."

TSMC launched the Open Innovation Platform in 2008 to reduce design barriers and promote the speedy implementation of innovation in the semiconductor design community by bringing together the creative thinking of customers and partners. The Company values design ecosystem partners and continues working with them to enable next-generation designs with certified solutions benefiting from TSMC's latest technologies. The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies working relentlessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation.

The partner companies recognized with the 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards are as follows:

The IP Alliance award winners

Analog/Mixed Signal IP: Silicon Creations

DSP IP: Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Embedded Memory IP: eMemory Technology Inc.

Emerging IP Company: proteanTecs Ltd.

High-Speed SerDes IP: Alphawave IP

Interface IP: Synopsys, Inc.

Processor IP: Arm Ltd.

Specialty Process IP: M31 Technology

The EDA Alliance award winners

Joint Development of 4nm Design Infrastructure: ANSYS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Siemens EDA Synopsys, Inc.

Joint Development of 3DFabric Design Solution: ANSYS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Siemens EDA Synopsys, Inc.



The Cloud Alliance award winners

Joint Development of Cloud-Based Productivity Solution: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Microsoft Corp. Siemens EDA



About TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP)

TSMC's Open Innovation Platform (OIP) brings together the creative thinking of customers and partners under the common goal of shortening design time, time-to-volume, time-to-market and ultimately, time-to-revenue. The TSMC OIP features the most comprehensive design ecosystem alliance programs covering industry-leading EDA, library, IPs, Cloud, and design service partners. TSMC has worked closely with these ecosystem partners ever since the Company was established and continues to expand its libraries and silicon IP portfolio to more than 40,000 IP titles and provides more than 38,000 technology files and over 2,600 process design kits, from 0.5-micron to 3-nanometer, to customers.

About TSMC

TSMC pioneered the pure-play foundry business model when it was founded in 1987, and has been the world's leading dedicated semiconductor foundry ever since. The Company supports a thriving ecosystem of global customers and partners with the industry's leading process technologies and portfolio of design enablement solutions to unleash innovation for the global semiconductor industry. With global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, TSMC serves as a committed corporate citizen around the world.

TSMC deployed 281 distinct process technologies, and manufactured 11,617 products for 510 customers in 2020 by providing broadest range of advanced, specialty and advanced packaging technology services. TSMC is the first foundry to provide 5-nanometer production capabilities, the most advanced semiconductor process technology available in the world. The Company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information, please visit https://www.tsmc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026006304/en/

Contacts:

TSMC Spokesperson:

Wendell Huang

Vice President and CFO

886-3-505-5901

Media:

Nina Kao

Head of Public Relations

886-3-563-6688 ext.7125036

Mobile: 886-988-239-163

nina_kao@tsmc.com

Tiffany Yang

Public Relations

1-408-382-7934

tiffanyy@tsmc.com