Vitura (Paris:VTR) has once again been ranked as one of the top performers in its sector in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), recognized for its high quality sustainable development approach.

The Company maintains its position as a Global Sector Leader in the listed office property companies category with a score of 96/100. Vitura therefore holds onto its five-star rating and its place in the top three, both of which it has held since it first participated in the GRESB assessment in 2014.

Each year, the GRESB assesses and benchmarks the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real estate companies worldwide. Sector Leader status is awarded to companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their CSR approach and performance.

The Company has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

An ongoing drive for improvement

In a spirit of continuous improvement, Vitura sets out an effective action plan each year to enable it to achieve its ambitious objectives. These include increasing the share of renewables in its energy mix, applying a low-carbon strategy at construction sites, raising awareness of ESG issues among property managers and tenants, and strengthening biodiversity. This work has reduced the energy consumption of its portfolio by 39% and greenhouse gas emissions by 42% since 2013.

Vitura has also decided to officially demonstrate its commitment to the environment by gaining AFNOR (the French International Organization for Standardization member body) certification for its property business' Environmental Management System (EMS) under ISO 14001.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura (formerly Cegereal) is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,455 million at June 30, 2021 (excluding transfer duties). Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named a Global Sector Leader in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification. Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €606 million at October 26, 2021.

Visit our website to find out more: https://vitura.fr/en/

About GRESB

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is an organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, the GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world and is used by 140 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making.

For more information, visit: www.gresb.com

