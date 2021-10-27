Brand Offers Discounted Roller Grill Program to Operators Who Add Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs to Menu in UK and Ireland Only

Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces a new expansion plan in Ireland and the United Kingdom only. Nathan's Famous is calling for restaurants in the UK and Ireland only, convenience stores, pubs and taverns to add Nathan's Famous hot dogs to their menu, incentivizing with a Nathan's Famous roller grill at cost, in the UK and Ireland only. Once a set number of Nathan's hot dogs are sold, the operator will be paid back in full for their minor upfront investment in the roller grill.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026006206/en/

Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs (Photo: Business Wire)

"Nathan's Famous is known all over the world, which is why we've had success in recent years growing in France and the Middle East," states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. "With industry staffing and labor challenges, this Nathan's Roller Grill Program is very easy on operators. Plug in the grill, add our world-famous hot dogs, and serve to the guests when ready.

Nathan's Famous, which is currently available across the US and 19 international locations, has continued a rigorous expansion plan with a recent collaboration with Tommy's Café to bring their hot dogs to France for the first time. This deal is only available for operators in the UK and Ireland.

To take advantage of this unique opportunity or to learn more, please contact:

For Opportunities in Ireland, contact Dympna Griffin; Phone: +353 87 3807261; Email: dympna@fcd.ie

For Opportunities in the UK, contact Sherrell Simmonds; Phone: 07482 250244; Email: sherrell@nathansfamous.co.uk

To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com and for franchising information, visit https://franchise.nathansfamous.com/.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 19 international locations through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs, and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a "joint employee" or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026006206/en/

Contacts:

Kate Laird

Trevelino/Keller

404.214.0722 x.125

klaird@trevelinokeller.com