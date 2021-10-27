eBaoTech Corporation: AXA Gulf adopts eBaoTech's Technology Enablement Platform to digitize fleet business across the region

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBaoTech Corporation (eBaoTech), a world-leading digital insurance solution provider is proud to share that its customer, AXA Gulf, one of the largest international insurers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), completed the digitization of its commercial auto business line powered by InsureMO PaaS, a microservice based digital insurance platform. Following the completed acquisition of AXA's operations in the Gulf region by Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), AXA Gulf is currently in the process of becoming GIG Gulf.

The commercial auto business is a fast-growing segment in the Middle East region. However, in most insurance organizations, the majority of existing operations are still Excel/manual based. Back and forth offline processes and communications makes generating a quotation and policy a lengthy and tedious task. What is even more complex is the management of fleets at the time of adding new vehicles or canceling existing ones.

As one of the largest multi-lined one-stop shop insurers in the Gulf region, AXA Gulf is embracing new technologies and concepts to create seamless and efficient user experiences for its customers and partners.

With the launch of its Fleet business, AXA Gulf has now become the first general insurer in the GCC region to automate processes of its Motor Fleet Business and greatly improve the connectivity with channel partners. This digital transformation has allowed AXA Gulf to increase the volumes of new inquiries by 40% with a conversion ratio of 30%.

The new auto insurance SaaS application powered by InsureMO PaaS brings the following key values to AXA Gulf:

Real time: Any user, including agents, clients and brokers, can get a quote and issue a policy in real time but also add or delete an existing vehicle in the fleet in just a few minutes.

Highlights of the new auto insurance SaaS application:

Supports quotation creation, policy issuance and endorsements

Role based user authority and UI display

Template based vehicle upload / download / edit

Capability to handle large volume vehicles

Automate underwriting rule check and configuration

"As part of our overall digital transformation, we are excited to launch our Motor Fleet business in a cloud and microservices based digital insurance platform, and lead the digitization of the traditional, commercial auto business in the Gulf region. Our channel partners are benefiting from the greatly improved user journey with simplified process and self-service capabilities, as well as real time policy issuance, platform stability and overall speed to market. We look forward to partnering with eBaoTech to roll out the new SaaS application in more markets and business lines soon", commented by Ricardo Arroyo, Chief P&C Commercial Lines Officer of AXA Gulf.

"We are very honored to support AXA Gulf's digitization with InsureMO. As a PaaS platform, InsureMO is the chip enabling easy and fast digitization of insurance applications, APIs and ecosystems allowing insurers and channels to connect products. The new platform will provide AXA Gulf with strong technology advantages to keep a leading position in the mobile age", added by Tomek Bugajski, VP and General Manager of eBaoTech EMEA.

About AXA Gulf

AXA, one of the largest global insurers, is a worldwide leader in Insurance and Asset Management with a purpose of acting for human progress by protecting what matters. In the Gulf region, AXA has been present for 70 years, offering a wide range of insurance products and services for corporate, SME and individual customers.

AXA in the Gulf is one of the largest international players in the GCC, covering the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar markets, with a workforce of over 800 employees, 15 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers. With a range of products and services tailored to each customer, covering property & casualty insurance and life & health insurance, AXA in the Gulf is a multi-lined one-stop shop insurer.

Additionally, AXA is focused on helping the world better face climate risk, whilst also extending protection and risk knowledge to the public, in an effort to contribute to global economic development and become a trusted partner for customers in the region.

Recognised as a leading insurance brand, AXA has been winning several awards for its quality of services and products. For more information visit www.axa.ae and follow us on

About eBaoTech

eBaoTech is a global leading technology provider for the global insurance industry. Our mission from starting in the year 2000 has been and remains to be "make insurance easy". Through hard work and full commitment to customer success, eBaoTech has built a strong client base in over 30 countries/markets, covering general, life, and health insurances. Furthermore, eBaoTech's intense and persistent focus on addressing the fundamental pain-points of insurance technologies through deep-tech innovation has yielded significant differentiation in the global marketplace. For more information, please visit the company website at www.eBaoTech.com and the PaaS enablement site at www.InsureMO.com