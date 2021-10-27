Compressed hydrogen ship maker Global Energy Ventures will develop a 2.8 GW green hydrogen export project on the Tiwi Islands, off the coast of the Northern Territory. It says the project will demonstrate the simplicity and efficiency of compressed hydrogen for Asia-Pacific supply chains, and will of course use a fleet of its own hydrogen-powered and hydrogen carrying 430-tonne ships.From pv magazine Australia Western Australian company Global Energy Ventures (GEV) today announced it will be developing a major green hydrogen project off Australia's north coast with the backing of the Northern ...

