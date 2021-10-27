Klövern AB (publ): Delårsinformation januari - september 2021

This interim information for the period January - September 2021 has been prepared for the purpose of complying with the terms of Klövern AB's (publ) bond and loan agreements. On 29 March 2021, Corem Property Group AB (publ) announced a public offer to the shareholders of Klövern AB (publ). In June 2021, the offer was declared unconditional, after which Klövern's shares were delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm in July 2021. Klövern is a subsidiary of Corem Property Group since 15 June 2021.



• Income amounted to SEK 2,431 million (2,457).

• Profit from property management amounted to SEK 967 million (982).

• Profit before tax amounted to SEK 2,605 million (1,661).

