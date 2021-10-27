DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q3 and 9M 2021

Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q3 and 9M 2021

Solid growth of key financial metrics amid effective management of macro headwinds

27 October 2021 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces its operating and IFRS financial results based on management accounts for the third quarter (Q3 2021) and nine months (9M 2021) ended 30 September 2021.

Operating and financial summary for Q3 2021

-- Revenue grew by 17.8% y-o-y to RUB 57.9 billion on the back of new store openings and LFL sales growth? Retail revenue increased by 18.6% y-o-y to RUB 51.2 billion - Wholesale revenue was up by 12.4% y-o-y to RUB 6.6 billion

-- LFL sales[1] increased by 4.4% y-o-y following abnormally high LFL sales growth of 20.6% in Q3 2020.Compared to the same period of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, LFL sales[2] were up by 25.9%? LFL traffic increased by 0.3% y-o-y supported by promotional activities focused on traffic-generatingitems to offset subdued consumer sentiment. LFL traffic was up by 4.4% compared to Q3 2019, reflecting acontinued structural improvement from pre-COVID levels - The LFL average ticket was up by 4.1% y-o-y driven by higher average price per item amid gradualrepricing of the assortment and the impact of new price points. Compared to Q3 2019, the LFL average ticketgrew by 20.6% - LFL sales at company-operated stores in Russia grew by 5.4%. Sales at company-operated stores inKazakhstan and Belarus were heavily impacted by COVID-related restrictions and a challenging macroeconomicenvironment

-- The total number of stores increased by 168 to 4,753 (of which 516 are franchised), in line with guidancefor approximately 730 net new openings for the full year 2021. The total selling space of stores operating underthe Fix Price brand increased by 38.5 ths. sqm to 1,022.4 ths. sqm

-- The total number of registered loyalty card holders increased by 1.5 million to 15.4 million, withtransactions using loyalty cards accounting for 46.4% of total sales[3]. The average ticket for purchases madeusing a loyalty card remains 1.8x higher than the average ticket for non-loyalty-card purchases

-- Gross profit was up by 16.5% y-o-y to RUB 18.4 billion. The gross margin was 31.8%, broadly in line with32.1% in Q3 2020. The gap versus the previous year is narrowing on a quarterly basis reflecting the flexibility ofFix Price's business model to adjust to pressure on cost of sales amid a challenging macro environment. Compared tothe same period of 2019, the gross margin was down by 24 bps

-- SG&A costs (excl. D&A) as a percentage of revenue remained almost flat versus the same periods of 2020and 2019 at 13.3% thanks to strict cost control amid pressure on LFL sales in Q3 2021

-- EBITDA[4] increased by 17.1% to RUB 11.0 billion on the back of gross profit expansion and strong costcontrol. The EBITDA margin was slightly down by 12 bps y-o-y to 19.0% due to positive operating leverage thatpartially offset pressure on the gross margin. Compared to pre-COVID levels in Q3 2019 of 19.0%, the EBITDA marginremained flat

-- Operating profit grew by 14.2% to RUB 7.9 billion. The operating margin was 13.6%, compared to 14.0% forQ3 2020 and 12.7% for Q3 2019

-- Profit for the period increased by 84.2% to RUB 5.1 billion. The net profit margin was 8.8%, versus 5.7%and 10.2% for the same periods of 2020 and 2019, respectively

-- The IAS 17-based adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio remained at a moderate 0.5x, well below the thresholdof 1.0x set out in the Group's guidance

-- On 28 September 2021 the Company paid an interim dividend in the amount of RUB 9,788 million, or RUB 11.5per share (gross amount subject to taxes and fees), amounting to 100% of profit under IFRS for the six months ended30 June 2021

Operating and financial summary for 9M 2021

-- Revenue was up by 24.3% y-o-y to RUB 164.0 billion? Retail revenue grew by 25.8% y-o-y to RUB 144.2 billion - Wholesale revenue increased by 14.2% y-o-y to RUB 19.7 billion

-- LFL sales grew by 9.0% (by 9.5% adjusted for an additional trading day in 2020 due to the leap year)? LFL traffic increased by 5.8% (by 6.2% adjusted for the leap-year effect) - The LFL average ticket was up by 3.1%

-- The total number of stores increased by 586, including 495 for company-operated stores and 91 forfranchising network. The total selling space of stores operating under the Fix Price brand increased by 132.9 ths.sqm

-- Gross profit was up by 20.2% y-o-y to RUB 51.5 billion. The gross margin was 31.4%, compared to 32.5% for9M 2020 and 31.4% for 9M 2019

-- SG&A costs (excl. D&A) as a percentage of revenue improved by 38 bps y-o-y to 13.1%, versus 13.4% for 9M2020 and 13.7% for 9M 2019

-- EBITDA increased by 21.5% to RUB 30.8 billion, with the EBITDA margin remaining solid at 18.8%, comparedto the abnormally high level of 19.2% for 9M 2020 and 17.9% for 9M 2019

-- Operating profit grew by 21.7% to RUB 22.0 billion. The operating margin was 13.4%, compared to 13.7% for9M 2020 and 11.6% for 9M 2019

-- Profit for the period increased by 26.4% to RUB 14.9 billion. The net profit margin stood at 9.1%, versus8.9% and 7.7% for the same periods of 2020 and 2019, respectively

Fix Price CEO Dmitry Kirsanov said:

"Fix Price delivered strong results for the first nine months of 2021 despite the unprecedented challenges that all Russian non-food retailers have been facing. As always, our number-one priority is to continue bringing our customers the most attractive pricing proposition in all of the markets where we operate. "Revenue for Q3 2021 reached RUB 57.9 billion, an increase of 17.8% year-on-year and up by 63.2% on the same period in 2019, due to growth of like-for-likes and expansion of the store network in line with our guidance. I would also highlight our team's work to support LFL sales growth in Q3, resulting in an increase of 4.4% compared to Q3 2020, which was characterised by unusually strong growth as COVID restrictions were lifted. Compared to the same period of 2019, LFL sales grew by 25.1%. EBITDA for the period was RUB 11.0 billion, an increase of 17.1% year-on-year. Management has worked hard to control costs and maximise operating leverage in order to maintain a robust EBITDA margin of 19.0%, compared to 19.1% and 19.0% in Q3 2020 and Q3 2019, respectively. "The flexibility of the Fix Price business model meant that we were able to mitigate the impact of external factors on our results by introducing new items at higher price points and making targeted adjustments to our own private-label products, as well as through fast assortment rotation. High levels of demand at our two new price points of RUB 249 and RUB 299 more than vindicated our decision earlier this year to introduce them, as they accounted for more than 8% of sales in September 2021. We plan to introduce two new price points - at RUB 59 and RUB 79 - in the near future, and expect that two other price points RUB 50 and RUB 77 will be gradually squeezed out, which will give us additional tools for managing our product matrix and margin. Fix Price seeks to be consistently ahead of the curve when it comes to anticipating customer needs and wants, with regular promotions themed around upcoming holidays and key dates in the calendar being a good example. In August, our back-to-school collection provided additional support for demand in non-food, while at the end of September we introduced our Halloween collection. In mid-October we were among the first retailers to start selling goods for New Year in order to give customers enough time to evaluate our attractively priced offering. "While it is difficult to assess the overall impact of new measures being introduced to contain rising levels of COVID infections in Russia, we expect that the vast majority of our stores will remain open, as has been the case throughout the past 18 months, given that Fix Price is a systemically important retailer selling essential products, including food. We were able to successfully adapt to the restrictions imposed in spring 2020 while continuing to maintain our growth trajectory. Amid the uncertainty, what we know for sure is that we will take all steps necessary to safeguard our employees and our customers. Finally, we maintain our forecast for approximately 730 net new store openings this year, and despite expected growth in raw materials costs we plan to keep capex low as a percentage of revenue thanks to our standardised store layouts, high levels of business process automation and unified assortment."

LFL dynamics, %

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 LFL sales growth 4.4% 20.6% 13.6% LFL traffic growth 0.3% 4.1% 4.9% LFL average ticket growth 4.1% 15.9% 8.2% 9M 2021 9M 2020 9M 2019 LFL sales growth 9.0% 15.9% 16.7% LFL traffic growth 5.8% (1.6%) 8.3% LFL average ticket growth 3.1% 17.8% 7.7%

