BearingPoint will showcase its digital innovations in the automotive, retail, and insurance industries to address the evolving needs of business transformation toward sustainability

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it will make its debut at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in the Trade in Service category. Organized by the Chinese government, the CIIE is the world's largest import-themed national-level exhibition and will be held in Shanghai from November 5 10.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005811/en/

Under the banner of "Digitalization Empowers a Sustainable Future," BearingPoint will showcase its digital innovations in the automotive, retail, and insurance industries that address the evolving needs of business transformation toward sustainability in China. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Under the banner of "Digitalization Empowers a Sustainable Future," BearingPoint will showcase its digital innovations in the automotive, retail, and insurance industries that address the evolving needs of business transformation toward sustainability in China. BearingPoint will feature three exhibition areas at its booth: New Era of Mobility, Reinvention of New Retail and New Empowerment of Insurance.

New Era of Mobility

BearingPoint's services cover supply chain sustainability in the automotive and other manufacturing sectors, multi-channel sales and customer service network to address the most pressing issues and business challenges in the "New Era of Mobility."

Reinvention of New Retail

With its diverse solutions in customer data, omnicommerce, omnimarketing and RFID applications, BearingPoint supports clients tackling challenges, whether from the inside demands of retail businesses or the outside needs of consumers.

New Empowerment of Insurance

The insurance industry is experiencing great opportunities and challenges in life insurance and the P&C market. BearingPoint empowers clients' transformation with insurance offerings in data and analytics, digitalization B2B2C, SAP Excellence, supply chain risk management and insurance sustainability.

"BearingPoint is pleased to participate in this year's CIIE. This exhibition offers us an excellent opportunity to introduce our cutting-edge consulting services to Chinese clients. The firm plans to continue deepening its roots in China. We are fully committed to helping companies in China with their sustainable strategies under the 'Carbon Peak' and 'Carbon Neutrality' targets launched by the Chinese government in 2020 and look forward to welcoming visitors wanting to know more to our booth," said Tunde Laleye, BearingPoint Partner and China General Manager.

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner of BearingPoint, said: "China represents one of the most important global markets for our European clients looking to develop and expand. We perform at scale and deliver the innovative services and IP our clients need. I am especially proud of our commitment to sustainability in China, helping companies and organizations become carbon-neutral. Let's create value for generations to come!"

Visit BearingPoint at its booth in Hall 8.2 A2-03 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai to discuss sustainability, customer data, digitalization, B2B2C and other topics.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and government organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005811/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

E-Mail: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com