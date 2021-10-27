Reply, a company that specialises in new communications channels and digital media, announces today that Reply and the European Banking Federation (EBF) have entered into a partnership to share knowledge, best practices and lessons learned on the use of cloud computing in the banking sector in Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005054/en/

The EBF is the voice of the European banking sector, uniting 32 national banking associations in Europe that together represent some 3,500 banks large and small, wholesale and retail, local and international employing about two million people.

The partnership aims to share knowledge within the banking community about the latest developments and insights in the adoption of new cloud-based business enablers. The EBF and Reply will share their combined expertise and create opportunities for exchange, dialogue and learning in the field of cloud computing and related digital innovation opportunities.

"In recent years, cloud computing has grown from a concept to a genuine core component of business said Frederic Gielen, Executive Partner Reply The services and virtual environments associated with the cloud have effectively transformed the traditional uses of technology. Indeed, transformation is part of Reply's business DNA. We view our work in cloud computing and our partnership with the EBF as a representation of our broader support to digitalise and transform businesses and create continuous product innovation for our financial services clients".

"In the world of digital financial services, customer experience, technology, cybersecurity and the regulations that govern all of them are more interlinked than ever. Reply has built expertise on digital topics across different industries and regions that can deepen our understanding of where innovation is taking the banking sector and what's needed to be successful in a secure and sustainable manner said Niels-Peter van Doorn, Chief Operating Officer EBF We look forward to working with Reply on a joint mission to share best practices and lessons learned on the digital transformation with the financial services community".

This partnership will be launched with a presentation at the "Cyber resilience in banking: Regulation, synergies and trust" event, which will kick off the second edition of EBF's Digital Thursdays series on 28 October, 2021. In their presentation, Reply will share the results and lessons learned from their Cloud in Financial Services survey, which draws upon the feedback from more than 100 financial institutions in the European Union and the United Kingdom and the experience from Reply from more than 1,000 cloud computing projects in financial institutions.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

European Banking Federation

The European Banking Federation is the voice of the European banking sector, bringing together national banking associations from across Europe. The EBF is committed to a thriving European economy that is underpinned by a stable, secure and inclusive financial ecosystem, and to a flourishing society where financing is available to fund the dreams of citizens, businesses and innovators everywhere. www.ebf.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005054/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761

Aaron Miani

a.miani@reply.com

Tel. +44 (0)20 7730 6000

EBF

Ruta Barthet

r.barthet@ebf.eu

+32 492 46 73 04