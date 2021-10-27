Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (the "Company", "CCU.ai") is pleased to announce that True Global Ventures 4 Plus Fund PTE LTD exercised warrants to acquire 3,085,001 common shares at a price of $0.75 per common share for proceeds of $2,313,750.75.

Romain Nouzareth, CEO of CCU.ai commented, "We are encouraged by the shareholder support and confidence in SATO. This strengthens our cash position and allows us to continue developing our operations and the targets we set for the company."

SATO would also once again like to extend an invite to all who would like to learn more about our blockchain mining operations to today's Live Webinar, at 10AM PST/ 1PM EST (Wed, Oct. 27th). Please follow the link at the time of the event: SATO_LIVE_Webcast .

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth,

CCU.ai CEO and Chairman

About CCU.ai - SATO

CCU.ai operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, CCU.ai is led by technology entrepreneurs, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

About True Global Ventures

True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV 4 Plus) (https://www.tgv4plus.com/) is a global Venture Capital firm, regulated in Singapore, built by a group of very experienced entrepreneurs with a solid track record investing their own money together with Limited Partners into early-stage and late-stage ventures run by serial entrepreneurs leveraging Technology, Data, AI and Blockchain as a competitive advantage to drive change with proven products. TGV 4 Plus invests in Equity across 4 main verticals: Infrastructure, Financial Services, Data Analytics & AI, and Entertainment, in companies which are using the latest technology including the Blockchain / Distributed Ledger Technology. Made by serial entrepreneurs for Serial Entrepreneurs, the TGV 4 Plus Fund has a presence in 20 cities across the globe. Based out of Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Dubai, Moscow, London, Stockholm, Paris, Warsaw, New York, San Francisco, Vancouver. among others. True Global Ventures closely supports the portfolio companies to accelerate growth in new markets, expand internationally, introduce new clients, build management teams, establish new partnerships and leverage on 3000+ B2B relationships across the globe.

For additional information, please contact:

Caroline Klukowski,

Tel: 604.260.5490

investor@ccu.ai

