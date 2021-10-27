Napier, provider of advanced anti-financial crime compliance solutions, has announced that former HSBC Chief Operations Officer, Andy Maguire, is to take the helm as Board Chair for the fast-growing RegTech.

Andy has been working with Napier in an advisory role since February of this year and is now elected to preside over the Board in full as the company moves into a new phase of growth. Andy has over 30 years' experience in the international finance sector and is currently Chair of the BCG Banking Practice, Chair of Thought Machine and Board Member at AIB.

Julian Dixon, founder and CEO at Napier, said: "An early adopter of digital transformation in the banking sector, Andy's experience is simply incomparable when it comes to understanding financial crime and operational risks on a global scale. Ever since he joined us in February, we've been benefitting from his vast wealth of knowledge and guidance. I am delighted that we stand to leverage so much more from his greater involvement in the business as its Chair moving forward."

As provider of choice to over 200 clients including tier one banks, payment providers, FX, crypto and other financial institutions, such as Dow Jones, Australia Post and Refinitiv, Napier doubled its annual revenues in 2020 by providing its award-winning AI-enhanced platform for intelligent AML and financial crime compliance.

Napier's Board of Directors also includes Deutsche Bank's former technology COO, Neil Smith, as well as senior partners from Big Ideas Group, Rosa Howard and its founder Sebastian Gray, while Wall Street veteran John Neary and ex-PwC partner John Barnsley sit in global advisory roles.

Andy commented: "From the bottom up, the talent at Napier is the true driving force of this rapidly expanding RegTech. I am honoured to be elected Chair and to be able to work so closely alongside a leadership team that knows this industry inside out and, importantly, knows how to win. With such a robust and future-proofed solution at our hands, our mission now is to continue levelling up the compliance capabilities for organisations around the world combatting financial crime."

