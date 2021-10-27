- (PLX AI) - Alfa Laval shares rose for a second day after analysts upgraded price targets after yesterday's earnings beat.
- • Order growth is going to materialize in 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux said, lifting price target to SEK 350 from SEK 325
- • Alfa Laval is attractively positioned and has potential for further order recovery, Danske said, lifting price target to SEK 370 from SEK 340
- • The company's higher spending underlines potential in attractive clean-tech exposure, DNB said, lifting price target to SEK 360 from SEK 355
