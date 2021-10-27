Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2021 | 10:53
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Hometown A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Hometown A/S will be admitted to trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 29 October 2021. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0015216675 (TOWN) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. 



ISIN:       DK0061673308                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:       Hometown, T-ret                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proportion:    1:9 (DK)                           
          Shareholders in Hometown will be allocated 9 subscription  
          rights for each existing share. 1 subscription right    
          entitles the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at the
          subscription price                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in      29 October 2021 - 11 November 2021              
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days included):                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:   239109                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook Code:  TOWN T                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment /  OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15           
 no                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no   MiFID II tick size table/230                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code      XCSE                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Hometown A/S makes a rights issue of up to 167,916,888 New shares with a
nominal value of DKK 0.50 per share. Subscription price is DKK 0.75 per share
of DKK 0.50. Subscription period: 2 November 2021 - 15 November 2021, both days
included. 







For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1022619
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
