Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of Arco Vara AS additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-27 10:51 CEST -- On October 27, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of Arco Vara AS and to list its 1,000,000 additional shares in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, 1,000,000 additional shares of Arco Vara AS will be listed on Thursday, October 28, 2021 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 10,388,367 shares of Arco Vara (ISIN: EE3100034653) will be traded under the trading code ARC1T on or about October 28, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.