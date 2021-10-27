Anzeige
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
WKN: A0MUFV ISIN: EE3100034653 Ticker-Symbol: AV1 
Frankfurt
27.10.21
08:04 Uhr
3,100 Euro
-0,120
-3,73 %
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2021 | 10:53
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of Arco Vara AS additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-27 10:51 CEST --


On October 27, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional listing application of Arco Vara AS and to list its 1,000,000
additional shares in Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, 1,000,000 additional shares of Arco Vara AS will be
listed on Thursday, October 28, 2021 or on a date close to it. 
Thus, altogether 10,388,367 shares of Arco Vara (ISIN: EE3100034653) will be
traded under the trading code ARC1T on or about October 28, 2021. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
