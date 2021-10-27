Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
27.10.21
12:25 Uhr
14,900 Euro
-0,250
-1,65 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,86515,06512:36
14,88515,03512:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2021 | 11:05
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: The New Holland Agriculture T6 Methane Power Tractor wins 'Sustainable Tractor of the Year' at EIMA

London, October 27, 2021

New Holland Agriculture, a global agriculture brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2022' for its T6 Methane Power, the world's first production methane tractor, at the EIMA Agricultural Trade Show in Bologna, Italy. The award is determined by a jury of leading farm equipment journalists from Europe's top agricultural publications.

New Holland Agriculture is now manufacturing series production units at the brand's Basildon, UK tractor plant, with a growing number of units currently in operation. The T6 Methane Power tractor originated from New Holland Agriculture's pioneering work on the use of alternative fuels through its Clean Energy Leader strategy. It marks a significant milestone on the journey to decarbonizing agriculture.

Using methane as a fuel creates a circular energy system wherein farmers produce fuel from waste products. New Holland Agriculture's T6 Methane Power tractor is a key enabler for this circular process and demonstrates CNH Industrial's longstanding commitment to sustainable farming.

The T6 Methane Power tractor provides valuable economic and practical advantages to biogas plant operators, farmers with access to the gas network, and governments looking to reduce their emissions footprint by expanding their fleets of Compressed Natural Gas vehicles. Watch an example of how it can fit within an existing biogas reality HERE.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel. +44
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments

  • 20211027_PR_CNH_Industrial_NH_TOTY (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f654a80f-9039-4e91-87ba-2a437fdf6480)
  • CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f3745b1c-998f-486e-99bd-4042ee86db41)

CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.