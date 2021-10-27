NoHo Partners Oyj: NoHo Partners Plc's Q3/2021 Interim Report briefing on 9 November 2021 at 10 a.m. at Davai Davai

NoHo Partners Plc



INVESTOR NEWS 27 October 2021 at 12:00

NoHo Partners Plc's Q3/2021 Interim Report briefing on 9 November 2021 at 10 a.m. at Davai Davai

NoHo Partners Plc will publish its Interim Report for January 1 - September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, 9 November 2021 approximately at 8:15 a.m. Finnish time, after which the Interim Report is available at www.noho.fi .

A briefing for the media, analysts and investors will be organized on Tuesday, 9 November 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at restaurant Davai Davai, Pohjoisesplanadi 17, 00100 Helsinki.

The presentation about NoHo Partners Plc's Q3/2021 financial performance, key events, the current state of business and the outlook will be held by NoHo Partners Plc's CEO Aku Vikström.

The briefing is also accessible over a live webcast at https://noho.videosync.fi/2021-q3-tulos. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions online. The briefing will be held in Finnish. The recording of the briefing is available on NoHo Partners website later on the same day.

There will be a breakfast served starting from 9:30 a.m. Please inform of your participation in the briefing on Friday, 5 November 2021 at the latest to NoHo Partners Communications, Sanna Oinonen, sanna.oinonen@noho.fi . The briefing is organised taking health safety into account and in accordance with the applicable regulatory enactments. Please note, that seats for the event are limited.



NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan's Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock's & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers. The company's vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe. www.noho.fi