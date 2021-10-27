Fruity King Casino launches in New Zealand

Popular online casino brand builds on success in the UK market by making its debut in NZ where it sees huge potential for its proposition

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FruityKing.co.nz, the leading online and mobile casino brand, has made its debut in the New Zealand market as part of wider international expansion plans.

Players in New Zealand can access more than 1,000 slots/pokies, casino, table and live dealer games from the biggest providers in the market including NetEnt, Microgaming, Big Time Gaming and more.

The casino has been fully localised for the New Zealand market; this includes a specific welcome bonus as well as the option to deposit and withdraw with NZ$.

Players can also take advantage of localised payment options including Trustly, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, AstroPay Card, Neteller, Skrill and even Bitcoin.

Fruity King NZ offers players a generous reward scheme where they can unlock perks by completing various missions and tasks. They can also compete in slot tournaments and races.

If that wasn't enough to keep players in New Zealand coming back from more, Fruity King also offers weekly promotions and cashback via its promotions page.

James King of Fruity King, said: "Having established Fruity King as a leading online and mobile casino in the UK market we wanted to expand our geographical reach and identified NZ as having huge potential.

"There is a strong appetite for reputable, quality online casino brands in the market and we believe our offering will not only meet but exceed player expectations.

"We look forward to welcoming New Zealand players to Fruity King and for them to enjoy the same experience that has seen us become a leader in the highly competitive UK market."

Editor's notes:

About Fruity King:

Fruity King is an online and mobile casino that has been entertaining players in the UK since 2013. It offers more than 1,000 slots, casino, table and live dealer titles from the biggest providers in the market as well as generous bonuses and a reward program based on missions and tasks. It combines this with a great selection of payment options and fast, secure transactions to deliver a player experience like no other.