- (PLX AI) - Siemens to provide software solution for smart meter rollout in Lithuania.
- • Siemens will provide Lithuanian distribution system operator ESO with the EnergyIP meter data management system as well as service and maintenance for 10 years
- • Sagemcom is supplying the 1.2 million smart meters and the Siconia head-end system, which reads the data generated by the meters
- • Software to help reduce electricity consumption by up to 6 percent, power loss by more than 10 percent
