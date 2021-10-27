DJ Superdry plc: Directorate change

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Directorate change 27-Oct-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

27 October 2021 Notification of Board changes

The Company announces the following changes in the roles, functions, and responsibilities of directors.

Independent Non-Executive Director Faisal Galaria stepped down from the Audit Committee, with effect from 22 October 2021.

For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: BOA TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 125259 EQS News ID: 1243800 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243800&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)