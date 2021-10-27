Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.10.2021
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Tradegate
22.10.21
18:58 Uhr
3,025 Euro
+0,215
+7,65 %
Dow Jones News
27.10.2021 | 11:31
Superdry plc: Directorate change

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Directorate change 27-Oct-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

27 October 2021 Notification of Board changes

The Company announces the following changes in the roles, functions, and responsibilities of directors.

Independent Non-Executive Director Faisal Galaria stepped down from the Audit Committee, with effect from 22 October 2021. 

For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  125259 
EQS News ID:  1243800 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243800&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
