Crypto Demonz is a series of isometric & non-isometric 2D pixel games starting with Battle Royale, RPG & NPC Tower Wars, eventually morphing into RTS and MMORPG. Crypto Demonz has brought revolutionary from pay to play to play to earn concept leading it to be different from other games. It has specialized features such as roadmap, video game side, wide and prepared presence on social media which will be the reason to long-last in the world of games.

Crypto Demonz's "Spawn2" has been released after the success of "Spawn1". Astonishingly, Crypto Demonz gives you lifetime access within four days after the NFT launch, However, 80% spawn1 have already been taken. It is also a solo-player adventure role-playing game which is further followed by a battle royale, a non-player character tower wars, and eventually, lead into a real-time strategy game environment. Owners of Crypto Demonz will play to win ETH rewards and compete for collectibles and spawnsorships. While other juicy member benefits will include Staking rewards, Cryptocurrency, and NFT Airdrops, Wearable Metaverse NFT items, skin, and many more.

The enormous demand has upsurged the usage and value of the game. The exclusive NFT is nurtured and the gamer feels that adrenaline thrill throughout his experience in the gameplay.

Moreover, newer strategies add more excitement to continue playing the game; making it a vastly enjoyed game in the gaming community. So much so that people are stoked about their Spawn collection and earnings while playing nowadays.

Last but not the least, coming on to the fiery news for all the fans out there, the game will be completely integrated with the 3D Unity game engine as a fully functional 3D play-to-earn game on the Ethereum network by 2022. This will ensure a more immersive and realistic experience for all the players while intensifying your play to a whole new level of awesomeness.

