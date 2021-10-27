Tritium, a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), has been crowned "Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year" by the Electric Vehicle Innovation Excellence (EVIE) Awards.

Left to right: Rhys James (comedian and special guest at the awards), Jeroen Jonker (Tritium Director Business Development Europe), Kevin Pugh (Tritium Country Manager UK Ireland), Michel Scholtes (Tritium Sales Director, Europe), Liam Stoker (Editor-in-Chief at Current) (Photo: Business Wire)

Tritium has had great success this past year by launching a variety of products, introducing new key partnerships, announcing new charger installations and more. Starting with the launch of their new Modular Scalable Charging (MSC) hardware platform and the innovative RTM fast charger in November 2020, Tritium has significantly grown the company's footprint and book of business, achieving the highest level of product demand and largest order backlog in the company's history, as detailed in Tritium's announcement on October 13, 2021.

The EVIEs, held last week on the first night of the EV World Congress in Bristol, U.K., shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector.

"In a tightly contested category, Tritium stood out within the Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year shortlist at this year's EVIE Awards, hosted by Solar Media," said the EVIE Awards judges. "The judges praised the liquid cooling technology used by Tritium and their global footprint in particular, with Tritium a thoroughly deserving winner of this award."

Throughout the company's journey, Tritium has maintained a strong focus on customer and driver satisfaction, going the extra distance to ensure the company's products enjoy a long lifecycle. As part of this commitment, Tritium launched a software update for their RT50 DC fast chargers in March, enabling Plug and Charge technology globally. The RT50, launched in 2014, is Tritium's original fast charger and the first fast charger on the market to be fully liquid cooled and IP65 rated.

"We chose to partner with Tritium as they are a forward-thinking company, who are pushing the boundaries in technology which ultimately enhances the charging experience for all our customers," said Martin Miles, Head of Operations at Osprey Charging. "Their customer-centric vision aligns perfectly with ours."

Tritium's product line includes chargers ranging from 50kW to 350kW. The PK350, presently the company's most powerful DC fast charger, makes up the majority of the IONITY network across Europe. Tritium launched its RTM DC fast charger last year, an upgradeable DC fast charger that provides businesses with the flexibility to scale from 25kW to 50kW and up to 75kW.

Tritium has been fortunate to be part of many successful charging installations and milestones, bolstering the company's success. This year, Tritium achieved two global milestones. First, Tritium set a record for the largest universal fast charging station in the United States at Revel's Brooklyn Superhub, which includes 25 of Tritium's 75kW RTM fast chargers. Second, Tritium partnered with GRIDSERVE to create the United Kingdom's largest high power motorway charging site, with 12 PK350 rapid chargers.

"This recognition is a major vote of confidence from the EV industry and industry peers," said Jane Hunter, Tritium CEO. "Across our business, we aim to set ourselves apart by delivering best-in-class technology, customer satisfaction and operational excellence, going above and beyond to expedite the transition to e-mobility. The global EV industry is rapidly expanding, and we're preparing to grow and expand our market share to become the first choice in DC fast charging technology."

This award comes on the heels of Tritium's recent Good Design Awards for excellence in product and engineering design for the company's RTM electric vehicle DC fast charger. Tritium is the only fully liquid cooled, IP65 rated charger, helping reduce total cost of ownership by up to 37% over 10 years compared with air-cooled systems. Tritium has a global sales and service footprint covering 4 continents, providing over 5,250 DC fast chargers across 41 countries. Having delivered over 3.6 million high-power charging sessions, Tritium estimates that the company has offset over 2 million gallons of gasoline.

