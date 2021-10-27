EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Yandex N.V.
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, October 27, 2021 -- Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021
Q3 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights 1,2
(1) Pursuant to SEC rules regarding convenience translations, Russian ruble (RUB) amounts have been translated into U.S. dollars at a rate of RUB 72.7608 to $1.00, the official exchange rate quoted as of September 30, 2021 by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.
(2) The following measures presented in this release are "non-GAAP financial measures": ex-TAC revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income margin, financial results on a like-for-like basis including Yandex.Market in the prior year period. Please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of how we define these measures, as well as reconciliations at the end of this release of each of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
(3) In Q3 2021 we transferred Yandex.TV from Search & Portal to Other Business Units and Initiatives segment. This change is applied retroactively to all periods presented.
(4) GMV (or gross merchandise value) is the value of orders delivered (and settled by customers) recognized on the date of delivery at their final prices, including VAT.
(5) GMV of Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) is defined as total transaction amounts paid by individual users and B2B clients for a last-mile delivery service, including VAT and excluding any adjustment for consumer discounts and refunds, partner (Driver / Courier) earnings and partner incentives.
(6) E-Commerce GMV is defined as the value of all merchandise sold through our Yandex.Market marketplace and Yandex.Lavka as well as the value of grocery products sold through Yandex.Eats (delivered and paid for) including VAT.
Financial outlook
Based on recent performance, we currently expect our total group revenues to be between RUB 340 and 350 billion for the full year 2021.
We are increasing our Search & Portal ruble-based revenue outlook to high-twenties growth (from mid-twenties previously) for the full year 2021 compared with 2020. The higher-than-expected growth is underpinned by our targeted investments into enhancement of search and advertising technologies, products for small and mid-sized businesses and increases in the search market share on iOS devices. We thus estimate Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2021 to be marginally lower compared with full year 2020, although still over 48%.
We also increase our guidance for GMV growth in ride-hailing from the 60% we expected previously to a range of 65% to 70% for the full year 2021 compared to 2020.
We expect our total E-Commerce GMV (including GMV of Yandex.Market marketplace, our e-grocery business Yandex.Lavka and grocery-originated GMV of Yandex.Eats) to increase up to 3x for the full year 2021 compared with 2020.
Our outlook reflects our current view, based on the trends that we have seen in the first ten months of the year, and may change subject to developments in market conditions, including the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and potential further disruptions caused by the health crisis.
Corporate Events
The following table provides a summary of our key consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, which includes the results of Yandex.Market from July 24, 2020 (the date of consolidation):
The table below provides a summary of our key financial results on a like-for-like basis (including Yandex.Market for the full periods in 2020) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:
Our segment disclosure is provided in the Segment financial results section below.
Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits as of September 30, 2021:
*at the exchange rate as of payment date.
Segment financial results
Search & Portal
Our Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Key operational trends:
Revenues increased by 33% and Revenues Ex-TAC increased by 30% year-on-year in Q3 2021. On a two-year stack basis, which we are presenting to provide a clearer picture of our business by smoothing out the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the revenues grew by 16% in Q3 2021. The solid growth momentum reflects the robust performance of the core search business, improved search share and mobile monetization as well as strong trends in the Yandex Ad Network on the back of investments in further enhancements of our advertising products, instruments and technologies.
Adjusted EBITDA margin came to 48.4% in Q3 2021 compared with 52.3% in Q3 2020. The year-on-year dynamic was primarily driven by the investments in advertising technologies (including enhancements to the effectiveness of our conversion strategies and development of SMB products) and in product and performance marketing to support the growth of iOS market share, as well as high base effect from the pandemic-related cost cutting measures implemented in 2020.
Taxi
The Taxi segment includes our mobility businesses, which consist of the (i) Ride-hailing business (including Yandex.Taxi in Russia and 17 other countries across CIS and EMEA, and Uber in Russia and CIS) for both B2C and B2B, (ii) Yandex.Drive, our car-sharing business; (iii) the FoodTech businesses (including Yandex.Eats, our ready-to-eat and grocery delivery service; and Yandex.Lavka, our hyperlocal convenience store delivery service); and (iv) Yandex.Delivery (Logistics), our last mile logistics solution for individuals, SMBs and enterprises.
Key operational trends:
Taxi segment revenues increased by 83%, with Ride-hailing (including our corporate Taxi business) and Yandex.Lavka as the largest contributors to growth, followed by the Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) business, as well as the growth of car-sharing. Ride-hailing and Drive revenue increased by 70% and 28% respectively, driven by solid growth in rides and even faster growth in GMV. Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) revenue increased by 349% year-on-year and demonstrated acceleration of quarter-over-quarter growth compared to Q2 2021, as a result of continuously increasing demand of last-mile delivery services. FoodTech revenue delivered solid 124% year-on-year growth primarily driven by the growth of Yandex.Lavka on the back of increased demand and new dark stores openings, as well as by the solid performance of Yandex.Eats Grocery; its share reached 22% of Yandex.Eats GMV in Q3. On a two-year stack basis, revenue in Ride-Hailing, Drive and FoodTech increased by 46%, 28% and 235%, respectively (including 108% two-year stack growth for Yandex.Eats).
Eliminations related to the Taxi segment represent the eliminations of intercompany revenues between different businesses within the Taxi Group. The increase of 341% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020 was mainly attributed to a higher volume of FoodTech orders fulfilled by our Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) business.
Adjusted EBITDA of Taxi was RUB 1,223 million in Q3 2021, down from RUB 1,740 million in Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA of the Mobility businesses reached RUB 4,785 million and increased 65% in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020, which was however offset by our investments into the rapidly growing Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats (grocery delivery from retail chains in particular) businesses as well as our Logistics services.
Yandex.Market
The Yandex.Market segment includes our marketplace, price comparison service, and several small experiments.
Key operational trends:
(7) An active buyer is a buyer who made at least 1 purchase in the last 12 months prior to the reporting date.
(8) An active seller is a seller who made at least 1 sale in the last 1 month prior to the reporting date.
The table below presents the financial results of the Yandex.Market segment on a like-for-like basis for the full three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2021.
* Financial results of Yandex.Market for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were included in Yandex's consolidated financial results on a consolidated basis since July 24, 2020. Yandex's portion of the results of Yandex.Market prior the date of acquisition were recognized in the line item "Loss from equity method investments".
(9) CPC revenues are defined as revenues from price comparison services priced on a CPC (cost-per-click) basis and recognized only when a user clicks on product offerings placed by merchants on Yandex.Market. Marketplace revenues (from sales of goods (1P) and commission and other marketplace revenues (3P)) are priced on CPA (cost per action) model.
The GMV of Yandex.Market marketplace accelerated to 212% year-on-year in Q3 2021 compared with 144% in Q2 2021. The acceleration was driven by a combination of factors, including audience growth, significant expansion in assortment and logistics infrastructure, swift transition of merchants from CPC to CPA (powered by dropship by seller "DBS" model), product improvement, as well as support from the integration with our Yandex Plus program.
Yandex.Market total revenues grew 25% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. The slower-than-GMV revenue growth is explained by the changes in marketplace revenue mix (increase in the share of 3P GMV to 78% in Q3 2021 compared with 60% in Q3 2020), the decrease of the merchants commission as well as the decline in price comparison revenue (by 57% year-on-year on the back of the conversion of merchants from CPC to our 3P marketplace model). Revenues from sale of goods (1P) grew 72% and were influenced by overall business growth and partially offset by a decrease in 1P as a share of GMV. Commission and other marketplace revenues (3P) increased by 42% driven by the overall growth of 3P GMV, partially offset by the decrease of the merchant commissions and 3P blended take-rates (on the back of the expansion of the DBS model).
Adjusted EBITDA loss of the Yandex.Market business was RUB 11.7 billion in Q3 2021, reflecting investments in the growth of our operations, including an expansion of our logistics infrastructure by adding 10 logistics premises, launch of an Express delivery, preparation for the launch of a fashion category as well as targeted marketing campaigns to expand customer base and strengthen our brand's recognition as a multicategory marketplace (including a TV campaign with Yandex Plus).
Media Services
The Media Services segment includes our subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex.Music, KinoPoisk, Yandex.Afisha and our production center Yandex.Studio.
Key operational trends:
Media Services revenues grew 143% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the growth of Yandex Plus subscription on the back of the rapid growth of paying members of the Yandex Plus program as well as other revenue streams, including advertising and newly developing licensing revenues (due to increased activities in licensing sales of KinoPoisk Originals and sublicensing of exclusives). The adjusted EBITDA losses of RUB 1.6 billion reflect our investments in content (including original and exclusive content) and marketing to support the growth of the Yandex Plus subscriber base.
Classifieds
The Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex.Realty, Yandex.Jobs, and Yandex Classifieds.
Classifieds revenues increased by 31% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020 and was driven mainly by the increase in revenues from auto dealers' listings, the launch of our auction model and a respective increase in prices. Auto finance and insurance services revenue has grown by more than 2.8x as compared to Q3 2020 due to the fine-tuning of our monetization strategies and a number of operational improvements in the brokerage model. The Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 5% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020, driven by increased investments into the development and marketing of new products, which allowed for improvement to our market share despite intensifying competition.
Other Business Units and Initiatives
The Other Business Units and Initiatives segment includes our self-driving vehicles business ("Yandex SDG"), Zen, Yandex.Cloud, Yandex.Education, Devices, FinTech, Yandex.Uslugi ("Services") and Yandex.Lavka experiments in international markets ("Lavka Overseas"), as well as several other experiments.
Key operational trends:
Other Business Units and Initiatives revenues increased 115% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the fast growth in Devices (revenue increased 160% year-on-year to RUB 2.2 billion in Q3 2021 on the back of the strong demand for our stations), Zen and Cloud.
Adjusted EBITDA loss amounted to RUB 3.6 billion, up from a loss of RUB 2.0 billion in Q3 2020, as a result of increased investments in Zen and Yandex SDG (where adjusted EBITDA loss was RUB 1.1 billion in Q3 2021) and launch of new experiments, which did not exist a year ago, such as FinTech, Services, Lavka Overseas and other initiatives. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Devices business has improved from -26.5% in Q3 2020 to -9.2% in Q3 2021, primarily driven by increasing economies of scale, optimization of procurement prices, logistics costs and positive foreign exchange effect.
Eliminations
Eliminations related to our revenues represent the elimination of transactions between the reportable segments, including advertising revenues, intercompany revenues related to brand royalties, data centers, logistics service, devices intercompany sales and others.
Eliminations related to our revenues increased 77% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. On a like-for-like basis (including Yandex.Market in both Q3 2021 and Q3 2020), eliminations related to our revenues increased 69% in Q3 2021. The increase was mainly attributed to higher intercompany TAC related to fast growing Zen business, intercompany revenue in Search and Portal (related to brand royalties, data centers rent paid by business units as well as cross-service advertising and marketing activities) as well as the intercompany eliminations related to logistics activities between Yandex.Market and Yandex.Taxi.
Consolidated revenues breakdown10
(10) The full definition of our consolidated revenues by source is presented under the caption "Revenues" in Item 5 in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Online advertising revenues in Q3 2021 on a like-for-like basis (including revenues of Yandex.Market for the full three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2020) grew 27% year-on-year; excluding TAC they grew 23%. On a two-year stack basis online advertising revenues grew by 14%, excluding TAC by 15%.
Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses
Our operating costs and expenses consist of cost of revenues, product development expenses, sales, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), and depreciation and amortization expenses (D&A). Apart from D&A, each of the above expense categories include personnel-related costs and expenses, relevant office space rental, and related share-based compensation expenses. Increases across all cost categories reflect investments in overall growth. In Q3 2021 our headcount increased by 2,356 full-time employees. The total number of full-time employees was 17,206 as of September 30, 2021, up by 16% compared with June 30, 2021, and up 50% from September 30, 2020, which was primarily driven by the accelerated pace of hiring in E-commerce (including Yandex.Market, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats) and Search and Portal as well as by the fast growth of Ride-hailing, Media Services, Cloud and other businesses.
Cost of revenues, including traffic acquisition costs (TAC)
(11) Including sales of 1P products on Yandex.Market marketplace.
TAC grew 52% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020 and represented 7.5% of total revenues, down 20 basis points compared with Q3 2020. The year-on-year dynamic of TAC as a share of revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in the share of advertising revenues as a percentage of total revenues as well as the optimization of TAC rates.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses increased 71% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. On a like-for-like basis (including Yandex.Market in both Q3 2021 and Q3 2020) total operating expenses increased 68% in Q3 2021 mainly due to an increase in advertising and performance marketing activities to support our market share gains and expansion of our customer base in a number of services (primarily, E-commerce businesses and our Yandex Plus subscription program) as well as in personnel expenses, which supported GMV growth acceleration of Yandex.Market and revenue growth of Taxi and Search and Portal. Q3 2021 dynamics were also affected by the low operating costs base in Q3 2020 due to pandemic-related cost optimization measures that were implemented in 2020.
Total SBC expense increased 30% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. The growth primarily reflects new equity-based grants made in 2020-2021 as well as the increased share price of Yandex N.V., largely offset by the high base effect related to the exchange of Yandex.Market and MLU equity awards for new Yandex N.V. RSUs in Q3 2020.
Income/(loss) from operations
Loss from operations amounted to RUB 5.7 billion in Q3 2021 compared to income from operations of RUB 6.3 billion in Q3 2020. Including Yandex.Market in both periods, income from operations in Q3 2020 was RUB 5.9 billion. The decrease reflects the changes in segment mix amid the continuing investments in our rapidly growing new businesses (primarily Yandex.Market, FoodTech and Media Services).
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 62% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. On a like-for-like basis (including Yandex.Market in both Q3 2021 and Q3 2020), adjusted EBITDA decreased 62%. The decline was mainly driven by investments in E-commerce (including Yandex.Market, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats), Other Business Units and Initiatives (including Yandex SDG, Zen, FinTech and other experiments) and Media Services, which were partially offset by Search and Portal and Ride-hailing revenue growth.
Interest income increased 14% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020, reflecting an increase in interest rates.
Interest expense grew 30% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020, reflecting our investments in the finance lease of warehouses for Yandex.Market and cars for car-sharing business.
Foreign exchange gain decreased insignificantly by RUB 101 million in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020 as the Russian ruble remained stable in both quarters.
Income tax expense for Q3 2021 was RUB 1,122 million, down from RUB 3,573 million in Q3 2020. Our effective tax rate in Q3 2021 was negative of 40.3% compared to positive tax rate of 14.1% in Q3 2020. If we remove the effects of deferred tax asset valuation allowances, SBC expense and tax on dividends our effective tax rate for Q3 2021 was 26.6%, compared to 21.5% for Q3 2020 as adjusted for similar effects in that period, as well as gain on Yandex.Market consolidation and loss on Yandex.Money disposal. The increase in the tax rate without above-mentioned effects was primarily driven by the permanent difference between US GAAP and tax accounting in the books of certain of our subsidiaries. In Q3 2021 we made adjustments to our policy for dividend distributions by Yandex LLC, our principal Russian operating subsidiary, to Yandex N.V. reflecting our plans to re-invest a larger share of our profits into numerous attractive opportunities and businesses in Russia. As a result of these changes, which reduced the amount of distributions deemed to be made for tax purposes, we recognized a gain in the amount of RUB 1,965 million.
Net loss was RUB 3.9 billion ($53.7 million) in Q3 2021, compared with net income of RUB 21.8 billion in Q3 2020. Apart from the described above drivers that affected the results of operations and income taxes the change in net income/(loss) was driven by one-off gain from the consolidation of Yandex.Market in Q3 2020, and gain on investments revaluation in Q3 2021.
Adjusted net income decreased 82% compared with Q3 2020, primarily driven by the decline in the results of operations partly offset by gain on investments revaluation and decrease of income tax expense. Respective adjusted net income margin down 1,140 basis points from 12.9% in Q3 2020 to 1.5% in Q3 2021.
As of September 30, 2021, Yandex had cash, cash equivalents and term deposits of RUB 134.6 billion ($1,850.1 million), including cash, cash equivalents and term deposits of Yandex.Taxi.
Net cash flow provided by operating activities for Q3 2021 was RUB 2.2 billion ($30.3 million) and capital expenditures were RUB 8.5 billion ($116.8 million).
The total number of shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 was 358,558,997, including 322,860,322 Class A shares, 35,698,674 Class B shares, and one Priority share and excluding 940,157 Class A shares held in treasury and all Class C shares outstanding solely as a result of the conversion of Class B shares into Class A shares. Any such Class C shares will be cancelled.
There were also employee share options outstanding to purchase up to an additional 2.9 million shares, at a weighted average exercise price of $44.26 per share, 1.7 million of which were fully vested; equity-settled share appreciation rights (SARs) for 0.1 million shares, at a weighted average measurement price of $32.85, all of which were fully vested; restricted share units (RSUs) covering 14.1 million shares, of which RSUs to acquire 4.7 million shares were fully vested; performance share units (PSUs) for 0.4 million shares, none of which were vested or earned, and synthetic options for 2.0 million, 0.6 million of which were fully vested.
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
In Q3 2021 we have seen a continuing strengthening of the Russian economy as well as gradual recovery of consumer demand across our key markets. The growth rates of our key businesses, advertising and ride-hailing, have normalized in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021, which was influenced by the lower base as a result of the pandemic. The businesses that saw an acceleration of demand during the pandemic continued to demonstrate solid growth trends on the back of fewer COVID-19 restrictions, including our FoodTech businesses, Yandex.Market marketplace and Media Services. We believe this is related to the change in consumer behavior and habits, and low penetration of these services in Russia.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia started to grow again in September and October and reached a new record high. As such, many regions in Russia began to introduce various lockdown measures and restrictions. The performance in the upcoming months will highly depend on the epidemiological situation in Russia and the magnitude of the potential restrictive measures implemented by authorities.
With regards to our financial position as of the end of September 30, 2021, our analysis of the effect from COVID-19 on goodwill, non-current assets and redeemable non-controlling interests shows no measurable impact. The development of the situation with respect to COVID-19 may also lead to changes in estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities. Actual results could differ from those estimates.
ABOUT YANDEX
Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has more than 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011 and on the MOEX since 2014.
More information on Yandex can be found at https://ir.yandex/.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial and business performance, our business and strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry, business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "guide," "intend," "likely," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regulatory and business responses to that crisis, macroeconomic and geopolitical developments affecting the Russian economy or our business, changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment, competitive pressures, changes in advertising patterns, changes in user preferences, technological developments, and our need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and "Risk Factors" in the Shareholder Circular filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1, 2021 and November 18, 2019, respectively, and are available on our investor relations website at https://ir.yandex/sec-filings and on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/. All information in this release and in the attachments is as of October 27, 2021, and Yandex undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
To supplement the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present the following non-GAAP financial measures: ex-TAC revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income margin, financial results on a like-for-like basis including Yandex.Market. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable U.S. GAAP measures", included following the accompanying financial tables. We define the various non-GAAP financial measures we use as follows:
These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management for evaluating financial performance as well as decision-making. Management believes that these metrics reflect the organic, core operating performance of the company, and therefore are useful to analysts and investors in providing supplemental information that helps them understand, model and forecast the evolution of our operating business.
Although our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for operational decision-making and considers these financial measures to be useful for analysts and investors, we recognize that there are a number of limitations related to such measures. In particular, it should be noted that several of these measures exclude some recurring costs, particularly share-based compensation. In addition, the components of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of the measures described above may differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report their results of operations.
Below we describe why we make particular adjustments to certain U.S. GAAP financial measures:
TAC
We believe that it may be useful for investors and analysts to review certain measures both in accordance with U.S. GAAP and net of the effect of TAC, which we view as comparable to sales bonuses but, unlike sales bonuses, are not deducted from U.S. GAAP revenues. By presenting revenue, net of TAC, we believe that investors and analysts are able to obtain a clearer picture of our business without the impact of the revenues we share with our partners.
SBC
SBC is a significant expense item, and an important part of our compensation and incentive programs. As it is a non-cash charge, however, and highly dependent on our share price at the time of equity award grants, we believe that it is useful for investors and analysts to see certain financial measures excluding the impact of these charges in order to obtain a clearer picture of our operating performance.
Acquisition-related costs
We may incur expenses in connection with acquisitions that are not indicative of our recurring core operating performance. In particular, we are required under U.S. GAAP to accrue as expense the contingent compensation that is payable to certain employees in connection with certain business combinations. We eliminate these acquisition-related expenses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to provide management and investors a tool for comparing on a period-to-period basis our operating performance in the ordinary course of operations.
Foreign exchange gains
Because we hold significant assets and liabilities in currencies other than our Russian ruble operating currency, and because foreign exchange fluctuations are outside of our operational control, we believe that it is useful to present adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and related margin measures excluding these effects, in order to provide greater clarity regarding our operating performance.
One-off restructuring expenses
Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA exclude expenses related to restructuring targeted amendments to Corporate Governance Structure approved by shareholders in December 2019. We believe that it is useful to present adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and related margin measures excluding impacts not related to our operating activities.
Effect of Yandex.Market consolidation
We adjust net income and EBITDA for gain on Yandex.Market consolidation. We have eliminated this gain from adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA as we believe that it is useful to present adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and related margins measures excluding impacts not related to our operating activities.
Loss from disposal of investment in Yandex.Money
We adjust net income for loss from disposal of investment in Yandex.Money. We have added this loss to adjusted net income as we believe that it is useful to present adjusted net income and related margin measures excluding impacts not related to our operating activities.
Amortization of debt discount
We also adjust net income for interest expense representing amortization of the debt discount related to our convertible senior notes due 2025 issued in Q1 2020. We have eliminated this expense from adjusted net income as it is non-cash in nature and is not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.
The tables at the end of this release provide detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure we use from the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.
YANDEX N.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements and revised in the first quarter of 2021 due to immaterial discrepancies
YANDEX N.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
YANDEX N.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
YANDEX N.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)
YANDEX N.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)
YANDEX N.V.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE U.S. GAAP MEASURES
Reconciliation of Ex-TAC Revenues to U.S. GAAP Revenues
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP Net Income
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to U.S. GAAP Net Income
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin U.S. GAAP Net Loss Margin
(1) Net loss margin is defined as net loss divided by total revenues.
(2) Adjusted to eliminate depreciation and amortization expense, SBC expense, one-off restructuring expenses, accrual of expense related to contingent consideration, interest income, interest expense, loss/income from equity method investments, other income, net and income tax expense. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, please see the table above.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Margin to U.S. GAAP Net Loss Margin
(1) Net loss margin is defined as net income divided by total revenues.
(2) Adjusted to eliminate SBC expense (as adjusted for the income tax attributable to SBC expense), accrual of expense related to contingent consideration, foreign exchange losses/(gains) as adjusted for the reduction/(increase) in income tax attributable to the losses/(gains), one-off restructuring expenses and amortization of debt discount (as adjusted for the related reduction in income tax). For a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net loss, please see the table above.
(3) Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income divided by total revenues.
Reconciliation of financial results on a like-for-like basis including Yandex.Market to U.S. GAAP financial results
