Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Drills 0.4m @ 145.5 g/t gold and 20% Antimony within 21.7m @ 4.7 g/t gold and 1% Antimony in Deepest Hole Drilled at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FSE:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from seven diamond drill holes (MDDSC016A-22) drilled at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 56 kilometres north of Melbourne and within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.

Highlights:

21.7 metres @ 4.7 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb (5.6 g/t AuEq) from 274.7 metres in hole MDDSC021, including : 0.4 metres @ 145.5 g/t Au and 20.0% Sb (165.4 g/t AuEq) from 277.0 metres; 1.1 metres @ 19.2 g/t Au and 7.5% Sb (26.7 g/t AuEq) from 280.4 metres; 0.4 metres @ 14.7 g/t Au and 3.3% Sb (17.9 g/t AuEq) from 287.4 metres; The deepest drill hole drilled at Sunday Creek (225 metres vertical depth), and highest-grade gold-stibnite mineralization to date on the project (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-3):

from 274.7 metres in hole MDDSC021, including 77.6 metres @ 0.8 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (1.0 g/t AuEq) from 109.4 meters in hole MDDSC016A, including: 23.5 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 0.3% Sb (1.9 g/t AuEq) from 109.4 metres

from 109.4 meters in hole MDDSC016A, including: Drilling continues with twenty-five diamond drill holes (MDDSC001-025) for 6,005 metres have been now completed at the Sunday Creek gold project.

Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman, states: "As we start to take bolder and larger step-outs, our deepest hole at Sunday Creek intersected the highest grades we have seen to date and is the seventh intersection exceeding 100 g/t * width on the project. Sunday Creek continues to deliver with continuity of mineralization over larger strike distances in multiple drill holes and grades improving at depth. Notwithstanding, all mineralization remains open at depth and the system continues 10 kilometres to the east covering historic mines, without a single drill hole test ."

MDDSC016A intersected 77.6 metres @ 0.8 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb 1.0 g/t AuEq (no lower cut) from 109.4 metres at the Apollo Mine area, drilled 80 metres below VCRC007 (28 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au 0.3% Sb 3.2 g/t AuEq). Higher grade zones included:

23.5 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 0.3% Sb (1.9 g/t AuEq) from 109.4 metres including: 0.4 metres @ 53.3 g/t Au and 3.5% Sb (56.8 g/t AuEq) from 124.7 metres

11.9 metres @ 0.7 g/t Au and 0.5% Sb (1.2 g/t AuEq) from 157.5 metres including: 0.4 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au and 12.1% Sb (12.9 g/t AuEq) from 167.8 metres

7.6 metres @ 2.2 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (2.4 g/t AuEq) from 174.6 metres

MDDSC017, also at Apollo intersected:

0.7 metres @ 14.1 g/t Au and 0.0% Sb (14.1 g/t AuEq) from 242.7 metres

Interpreted to have clipped the southern edge of the broader north-dipping mineralized zone 50 metres below MDDSC0015A (15.3 metres @ 2.2 g/t Au and 2.1% Sb (4.3 g/t AuEq) from 231.4 metres)

MDDSC018 Mawson's first drill hole to test immediately below the Golden Dyke workings, intersected:

12.2 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (1.8 g/t AuEq) from 199.8 metres; Including 1.0 metre @ 12.5 g/t Au and 1.1% Sb (13.5 g/t AuEq) from 202.3 metres

Golden Dyke is located 600 metres west of the Apollo Mine. The Golden Dyke workings consisted of 20 individual stopes over 200 metres strike, down to 180 metres vertical depth (Figure 2). It is estimated a total of 15,000 ounces @ 12.6 g/t Au were extracted during the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Free gold recoveries were reported to be around 50% due to metallurgical complications (at the time) with stibnite.

MDDSC019 also at Golden Dyke, drilled 95 metres ENE of MDDSC018 intersected:

1.0 metre @ 3.5 g/t Au and 0.1% Sb (3.5 g/t AuEq) from 52.0 metres;

4.0 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au and 0.0% Sb (1.0 g/t AuEq) from 159.0 metres

MDDSC020 testing below the Rising Sun Mine, located 240 metres ENE from the Golden Dyke area intersected:

15.0 metres @ 1.3 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb (1.8 g/t AuEq) from 207.0 metres including: 1.0 metre @ 8.4 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (8.7 g/t AuEq) from 207.0 metres; 0.7 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au and 3.5% Sb (6.2 g/t AuEq) from 216.7 metres

Drilled 120 metres below MDDSC003 (6 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 1.4% Sb (3.0 g/t AUEQ) and historic drill hole VCRC022 (19 metres @ 6.5 g/t Au and 0.3% Sb (6.8 g/t AuEq)

MDDSC021 drilled 90 metres below MDDSC020 and the deepest intersection drilled to date at on the project intersected:

21.7 metres @ 4.7 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb (5.6 g/t AuEq) from 274.7 metres including: 0.4 metres @ 145.5 g/t Au and 20.0% Sb (165.4 g/t AuEq) from 277.0 metres; 1.1 metres @ 19.2 g/t Au and 7.5% Sb (26.7 g/t AuEq) from 280.4 metres; 0.4 metres @ 14.7 g/t Au and 3.3% Sb (17.9 g/t AuEq) from 287.4 metres

Located 600 metres west from the channel samples recently announced (14.0 metres at 11.5 g/t gold and 0.3% antimony including 8.0 metres @ 19.6 g/t gold and 0.4% antimony).

MDDSC022 drilled 115 metres east of MDDSC0020 below the Root Hog Mine area did not intersect significant mineralization within a zone of structural complexity.

Mawson has now completed twenty-five drill holes (MDDSC001-025) for 6,005 metres at the Sunday Creek gold-antimony project (Figures 1 and 2). Drilling continues and assays from 22 out of the 25 finalized holes have been released. Geophysical surveys (3D induced polarization and ground magnetics) and detailed LiDAR surveys have been completed. A 1,600-point soil sampling program at Sunday Creek extending east-northeast from drilling areas to test the 11-kilometre trend of historically mined epizonal dyke-hosted mineralization within Mawson's tenured areas has also been completed. The integration of the LiDAR, soil sampling data, rock chips and geophysics is key to the expansion of the project along strike.

At Sunday Creek, historic gold mining occurred between 1880 and 1920 over a greater than 11-kilometre strike length. Drilling during 1990-2000s focused on shallow, previously mined surface workings, covering an area of 100 metres in width and 800 metres in length but only to 80 metres average depth. As such, the entire field remains open along strike and to depth. Apollo was the first deep shaft to 100 metres in the late 1800s in a series of sheeted stibnite-rich veins, predominately hosted within a zone of felsic dykes and related alteration that broadly controls gold distribution.

Mineralization at Sunday Creek is hosted in late-Silurian to early-Devonian-aged shales and siltstones containing a series of dykes of felsic-intermediate composition. Gold is concentrated mainly in and around the north dipping and EW to NE-SW striking felsic dykes and the halo of associated pre-mineralization dyke-related sericite-pyrite alteration. The mineralization generally lies within brittle multiple sheeted veins and cataclastic zones. Individual NW striking high-grade quartz-stibnite veins at Apollo and Golden Dyke, and cataclastic zones at Gladys were the focus of historical mining at Sunday Creek. These zones have been proven to continue to depth by Mawson. Broader vein-hosted and cataclastic mineralization grading less than 15 g/t gold appears untouched by the historic miners.

Technical and Environmental Background

Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness. All drill results quoted have a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over a 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre applied unless otherwise stated.

A diamond drill rig from contractor Starwest Pty Ltd was used in the program. Core diameter is HQ (63.5 mm) and oriented with excellent core recoveries averaging close to 100% in both oxidized and fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's core logging facilities in Nagambie, intervals were diamond sawn in half by Mawson personnel. Half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported to On Site Laboratory Services' Bendigo facility which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content and blanks within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Gold Equivalent Calculation

It is the opinion of Mawson that all the elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered. The gold equivalent (AuEq) was calculated based on commodity prices as 21 March 2021. The AuEq formula is as follows: AuEq(g/t) = (Aug/t) + (XX * Sb%), where XX = (US$5,600/100) / (US$1,750/31.1035) and the gold price = US$1,750/oz and antimony price = US$5,600/tonne.

Qualified Person

Dr Nick Cook (FAusMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTC PINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

Figure 1: Plan location of the Sunday Creek Project historic mines and location Mawson drilling.

Figure 2: Longitudinal ("Long") Section of the Golden Dyke to Apollo Mine Area highlighting Mawson drillholes MDDSC0016 and MDDSC0022 reported here.

nd

co

Figure 3: Cross Section of the Rising Sun Mine showing Mawson drillholes MDDSC020 and MDDSC021 reported here

Table 1: Collar information from Mawson's drilling at the Sunday Creek Project

Coordinate Reference System GDA94, Zone 55 (EPSG:28355)

Area Hole_ID Easting Northing Dip Azimuth RL (m) Depth (m) Date Reported Central MDDSC001 331080 5867769 -55.5 283.3 318 67 October 07, 2020 Central MDDSC002 331085 5867771 -65.6 241.9 318 150.3 October 27, 2020 Rising Sun MDDSC003 330776 5867892 -65.2 240.2 295 127.7 October 27, 2020 Golden Dyke MDDSC004 330637 5867822 -44 240.5 321 280 January 05, 2021 Apollo MDDSC005 331029 5867798 -45.5 89.6 311 160.1 January 05, 2021 Gladys MDDSC006 331023 5867799 -39.4 237.1 311 99.6 February 11, 2021 Gladys MDDSC007 330985 5867712 -42 70 321.5 150.8 February 11, 2021 Gladys MDDSC008 331044 5867763 -52 253.2 320 99.2 February 11, 2021 Gladys MDDSC009 331013 5867799 -50 260 311 105.9 February 11, 2021 Gladys MDDSC010 331033 5867798 -60 214 310.5 151.3 February 11, 2021 Gladys MDDSC011 331042 5867798 -55 270 310 215.8 March 22, 2021 Apollo MDDSC012 331172 5867842 -60 252.4 309 262.9 March 22, 2021 Apollo MDDSC013 331170 5867842 -68 223 309 43.4 Abandoned Apollo MDDSC013A 331170 5867842 -68 223 309 270 July 06, 2021 Apollo MDDSC014 330985 5867712 -75 41.4 303.7 300 July 06, 2021 Apollo MDDSC015 331191.6 5867860 -65 253 306.7 29.8 Abandoned Apollo MDDSC015A 331191.6 5867860 -65 253 306.7 423.2 July 06, 2021 Apollo MDDSC016 331104.4 5867822 -66 236 308.3 15.74 Abandoned Apollo MDDSC016A 331104.4 5867822 -66 236 308.3 252.5 Here Apollo MDDSC017 331196.4 5867856 -72 260 307.6 450 Here Golden Dyke MDDSC018 330548 5867891 -55 195 307.6 300 Here Golden Dyke MDDSC019 330615.8 5867886 -57 195 300.39 196.4 Here Rising Sun MDDSC020 330755 5868012 -55 195 298.43 200 Here Rising Sun MDDSC021 330755 5868012 -65 200 298.43 321.4 Here Root Hog MDDSC022 330875 5868005 -55 200 307.19 282.5 Here Gladys MDDSC023 330981 5867845 -66 175 297.35 222.6 TBA Gladys MDDSC024 330981 5867845 -77 175 297.35 306.3 TBA Apollo MDDSC025 331154 5867964 -72 210 297.35 444.2 TBA

Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness.

Table 2: Intersections from Mawson's drilling from the Sunday Creek Project. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre.

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Width (1) (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t MDDSC001 0.0 15.2 15.2 3.7 0.2 3.9 including 2.0 2.8 0.8 9.4 0.4 9.7 including 6.0 6.2 0.1 15.8 0.1 15.9 including 8.0 8.7 0.7 5.7 0.1 5.8 including 10.0 11.6 1.6 11.3 0.3 11.5 MDDSC001 56.0 56.9 0.9 2.2 0.0 2.2 MDDSC001 64.0 65.4 1.4 0.6 0.1 0.7 MDDSC002 16.0 17.5 1.5 1.2 0.3 1.4 MDDSC002 26.0 26.3 0.3 6.3 0.2 6.4 MDDSC002 39.0 41.0 2.0 1.4 0.0 1.4 MDDSC002 50.0 59.0 9.0 3.2 0.5 3.7 including 54.0 54.3 0.3 82.8 13.8 96.5 MDDSC002 76.0 76.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 1.1 MDDSC002 96.0 96.6 0.6 2.2 0.3 2.5 MDDSC002 109.0 110.1 1.1 21.4 3.3 24.7 MDDSC002 113.0 113.3 0.3 10.6 1.1 11.7 MDDSC002 116.0 130.3 14.3 2.9 0.5 3.3 including 116.0 116.3 0.3 25.6 0.0 25.6 including 117.0 117.4 0.4 18.0 2.8 20.8 including 119.0 119.6 0.5 7.0 7.3 14.3 including 123.0 124.1 1.1 5.2 0.8 6.0 including 128.0 128.2 0.2 7.1 0.0 7.1 MDDSC002 135.0 136.0 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.6 MDDSC002 143.0 144.0 1.0 1.8 0.0 1.8 MDDSC003 72.0 73.5 1.5 3.6 0.3 3.9 including 72.0 72.9 0.9 5.3 0.5 5.7 MDDSC003 76.0 81.5 5.5 1.6 1.4 3.0 including 79.0 79.6 0.6 5.9 10.0 15.8 MDDSC003 84.0 84.9 0.9 1.0 0.0 1.0 MDDSC003 91.0 92.4 1.3 0.4 0.6 1.0 MDDSC003 116.0 119.1 3.1 0.6 0.0 0.6 MDDSC005 15.0 15.3 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 MDDSC005 88.0 92.2 4.2 3.4 0.1 3.5 including 89.0 89.2 0.1 7.1 0.7 7.9 MDDSC005 99.0 99.2 0.2 1.3 0.4 1.6 MDDSC005 107.0 112.7 5.7 0.6 0.6 1.2 including 109.0 109.2 0.2 3.0 11.2 14.1 MDDSC005 120.0 135.7 15.7 2.6 1.0 3.6 including 124.0 124.1 0.1 52.6 7.5 60.0 including 128.0 128.6 0.6 13.0 2.0 15.0 including 131.0 131.4 0.4 8.3 5.1 13.4 including 133.0 134.7 1.7 8.6 4.9 13.5 MDDSC006 29.0 30.0 1.0 2.3 0.0 2.3 MDDSC006 33.0 33.8 0.8 0.9 0.0 0.9 MDDSC006 57.0 57.6 0.6 0.0 4.4 4.4 MDDSC007 76.0 81.8 5.8 2.2 0.4 2.6 MDDSC007 76.0 76.3 0.3 7.8 2.4 10.2 MDDSC007 79.0 79.4 0.4 22.8 3.2 26.0 MDDSC007 85.0 90.4 5.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 MDDSC007 96.0 96.8 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.6 MDDSC008 13.0 14.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 MDDSC008 26.0 26.9 0.9 1.3 0.0 1.3 MDDSC008 32.0 33.8 1.8 1.2 0.0 1.2 MDDSC008 68.0 68.7 0.7 20.6 5.0 25.6 MDDSC008 95.0 95.2 0.2 8.4 3.9 12.3 MDDSC009 26.0 26.4 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.8 MDDSC009 29.0 30.7 1.7 0.6 0.4 1.0 MDDSC009 51.0 53.0 2.0 0.6 0.0 0.6 MDDSC009 67.0 68.7 1.7 2.5 0.0 2.5 MDDSC009 84.0 85.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 MDDSC010 41.0 41.6 0.6 20.6 0.0 20.6 MDDSC010 47.0 48.9 1.9 1.0 0.0 1.0 MDDSC010 59.0 59.5 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 MDDSC010 70.0 79.0 9.0 4.7 0.1 4.8 including 74.0 76.0 2.0 18.6 0.5 19.1 MDDSC010 82.0 84.3 2.3 0.9 0.0 0.9 MDDSC010 93.0 95.5 2.5 0.9 0.1 1.0 MDDSC010 98.0 101.1 3.1 10.8 1.6 12.4 including 100.0 101.2 1.2 25.7 4.1 29.8 MDDSC010 120.0 121.4 1.4 1.0 0.0 1.0 MDDSC011 55.0 56.0 1.0 0.9 0.0 0.9 MDDSC011 79.0 82.0 3.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 MDDSC011 99.0 101.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 2.0 MDDSC011 184.0 187.8 3.8 0.6 0.0 0.6 MDDSC012 74.0 74.7 0.7 0.9 0.2 1.1 MDDSC012 76.0 78.2 2.2 0.4 0.3 0.7 MDDSC012 141.0 141.6 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 MDDSC012 155.0 155.3 0.3 0.2 0.8 1.0 MDDSC012 178.0 180.8 2.8 4.0 0.3 4.3 including 178.0 178.8 0.8 11.4 0.9 12.3 MDDSC012 184.0 189.9 5.9 1.7 0.1 1.8 including 185.0 186.0 1.0 4.3 0.8 5.1 MDDSC012 196.0 200.3 4.3 2.2 0.2 2.4 including 196.0 197.0 1.0 5.9 0.3 6.2 MDDSC012 203.0 213.4 10.4 5.4 1.0 6.4 including 207.0 207.2 0.2 37.3 12.0 49.2 including 209.0 211.2 2.2 15.8 3.3 19.2 MDDSC012 226.0 227.1 1.1 1.4 0.0 1.4 MDDSC013A 111.1 116.3 5.3 3.08 1.13 4.21 including 111.1 111.7 0.6 14.40 9.64 24.00 including 113.5 114.1 0.6 8.39 0.01 8.40 MDDSC013A 125.4 126.4 1.0 0.39 0.00 0.39 MDDSC013A 182.7 183.7 1.0 0.43 0.00 0.43 MDDSC014 8.2 9.2 1.0 0.58 0.00 0.58 MDDSC015A 202.0 204.7 2.7 0.49 0.01 0.50 MDDSC015A 222.0 226.5 4.6 1.62 0.07 1.69 including 222.7 223.3 0.6 5.50 0.34 5.84 MDDSC015A 231.4 246.7 15.3 2.16 2.10 4.25 including 232.3 233.2 0.8 1.11 6.76 7.84 including 238.1 238.6 0.5 6.63 15.30 21.86 including 241.3 244.1 2.8 5.70 5.46 11.14 including 245.6 246.1 0.5 10.10 0.65 10.75 MDDSC015A 259.8 260.6 0.8 0.53 0.01 0.54 MDDSC016A 109.4 132.9 23.5 1.6 0.30 1.9 including 124.7 125.1 0.4 53.3 3.48 56.8 MDDSC016A 157.5 169.4 11.9 0.7 0.50 1.2 including 167.8 168.2 0.4 0.9 12.10 12.9 MDDSC016A 174.6 182.2 7.6 2.2 0.23 2.4 including 177.2 177.8 0.6 4.6 0.75 5.4 MDDSC017 242.7 243.4 0.7 14.1 0.01 14.1 MDDSC018 199.8 212.0 12.2 1.6 0.18 1.8 including 202.3 203.3 1.0 12.5 1.07 13.5 MDDSC019 52.0 53.0 1.0 3.5 0.06 3.5 MDDSC019 151.6 156.0 4.4 0.8 0.02 0.8 MDDSC019 159.0 163.0 4.0 0.9 0.03 1.0 MDDSC020 207.0 222.0 15.0 1.3 0.43 1.8 including 207.0 208.0 1.0 8.4 0.23 8.7 including 216.7 217.4 0.7 2.8 3.46 6.2 MDDSC021 274.7 296.4 21.7 4.7 0.95 5.6 including 277.0 277.4 0.4 145.5 20.00 165.4 including 280.4 281.5 1.1 19.2 7.50 26.7 including 287.4 287.8 0.4 14.7 3.29 17.9 MDDSC021 298.4 299.2 0.8 0.3 0.02 0.3 MDDSC022 194.4 194.7 0.3 0.5 0.00 0.5

Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness.

Table 3: Individual assay data (Au>0.3 g/t) from drill holes reported in this press release.

hole_ID from (m) to (m) width (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t MDDSC022 194.4 194.7 0.3 0.5 0.00 0.5 MDDSC021 274.7 275.9 1.2 1.1 0.01 1.1 MDDSC021 276.3 277.0 0.7 1.0 0.17 1.1 MDDSC021 277.0 277.4 0.4 145.5 20.00 165.4 MDDSC021 277.4 278.4 1.0 1.9 0.06 1.9 MDDSC021 280.4 280.9 0.5 15.9 6.72 22.6 MDDSC021 280.9 281.2 0.3 29.3 3.90 33.2 MDDSC021 281.2 281.5 0.3 14.8 11.90 26.6 MDDSC021 281.5 282.1 0.6 1.3 0.30 1.6 MDDSC021 283.7 284.4 0.7 1.0 0.17 1.2 MDDSC021 285.8 286.4 0.6 1.3 0.59 1.9 MDDSC021 287.4 287.8 0.4 14.7 3.29 17.9 MDDSC021 287.8 288.4 0.7 0.5 0.18 0.7 MDDSC021 288.4 289.3 0.9 0.4 0.03 0.5 MDDSC021 292.9 293.7 0.8 1.0 0.40 1.4 MDDSC021 293.7 294.3 0.6 2.4 0.75 3.1 MDDSC021 294.3 294.8 0.5 1.0 0.25 1.2 MDDSC021 295.2 296.0 0.8 1.0 0.02 1.0 MDDSC021 296.0 296.4 0.5 0.4 0.17 0.5 MDDSC021 298.4 299.2 0.8 0.3 0.02 0.3 MDDSC020 207.0 208.0 1.0 8.4 0.23 8.7 MDDSC020 208.0 209.0 1.0 1.0 0.29 1.3 MDDSC020 209.0 210.0 1.0 0.4 0.02 0.4 MDDSC020 210.0 210.5 0.5 0.7 0.02 0.7 MDDSC020 212.0 213.0 1.0 0.4 0.02 0.4 MDDSC020 213.0 214.0 1.0 0.7 0.05 0.7 MDDSC020 214.0 215.0 1.0 1.1 0.96 2.1 MDDSC020 215.0 216.0 1.0 1.3 0.23 1.5 MDDSC020 216.0 216.7 0.7 0.5 1.01 1.5 MDDSC020 216.7 217.4 0.7 2.8 3.46 6.2 MDDSC020 218.0 219.0 1.0 2.2 0.14 2.4 MDDSC020 219.0 220.0 1.0 0.8 0.12 0.9 MDDSC020 220.0 221.0 1.0 0.3 0.54 0.8 MDDSC020 221.0 222.0 1.0 0.5 0.72 1.2 MDDSC019 52.0 53.0 1.0 3.5 0.06 3.5 MDDSC019 112.7 113.7 1.0 0.4 0.02 0.4 MDDSC019 113.7 114.3 0.6 0.3 1.31 1.6 MDDSC019 151.6 152.2 0.6 0.8 0.00 0.8 MDDSC019 152.2 152.9 0.7 2.1 0.01 2.1 MDDSC019 152.9 153.9 1.0 0.6 0.01 0.6 MDDSC019 153.9 154.6 0.7 0.3 0.01 0.3 MDDSC019 154.6 155.4 0.8 0.6 0.01 0.6 MDDSC019 155.4 156.0 0.6 0.6 0.05 0.7 MDDSC019 159.0 160.0 1.0 0.6 0.02 0.6 MDDSC019 160.0 161.0 1.0 1.4 0.01 1.4 MDDSC019 161.0 162.0 1.0 0.6 0.06 0.7 MDDSC019 162.0 163.0 1.0 1.2 0.05 1.2 MDDSC018 202.3 203.3 1.0 12.5 1.07 13.5 MDDSC018 203.3 204.1 0.8 2.7 0.62 3.3 MDDSC018 205.0 206.0 1.0 0.6 0.21 0.8 MDDSC018 206.0 207.0 1.0 0.7 0.06 0.8 MDDSC018 207.0 208.0 1.0 0.4 0.16 0.6 MDDSC018 208.0 209.0 1.0 2.4 0.03 2.5 MDDSC018 211.0 212.0 1.0 0.4 0.01 0.4 MDDSC018 284.0 285.0 1.0 0.4 0.00 0.4 MDDSC017 242.7 243.4 0.7 14.1 0.01 14.1 MDDSC017 250.0 251.0 1.0 0.7 0.01 0.7 MDDSC017 251.0 252.0 1.0 0.3 0.01 0.3 MDDSC017 262.0 263.0 1.0 0.4 0.03 0.5 MDDSC017 263.0 264.0 1.0 1.1 2.57 3.7 MDDSC017 264.0 265.0 1.0 0.4 0.03 0.4 MDDSC017 267.0 268.0 1.0 0.4 0.01 0.4 MDDSC017 336.0 337.0 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.5 MDDSC016A 36.4 37.4 1.0 0.4 0.00 0.4 MDDSC016A 41.6 42.0 0.4 0.3 0.00 0.3 MDDSC016A 80.0 80.5 0.5 0.6 0.00 0.6 MDDSC016A 109.4 110.4 1.0 1.3 0.00 1.3 MDDSC016A 111.3 112.0 0.7 0.3 0.02 0.3 MDDSC016A 112.0 112.6 0.6 2.6 0.77 3.3 MDDSC016A 112.6 113.4 0.8 0.7 0.02 0.7 MDDSC016A 114.8 115.6 0.8 0.6 0.01 0.6 MDDSC016A 115.6 116.1 0.5 1.1 3.38 4.4 MDDSC016A 116.1 116.6 0.5 0.5 0.06 0.5 MDDSC016A 116.6 116.9 0.3 0.5 0.02 0.5 MDDSC016A 116.9 117.4 0.5 2.1 0.12 2.2 MDDSC016A 117.4 118.4 1.0 0.3 0.02 0.3 MDDSC016A 119.1 120.1 1.0 0.4 0.23 0.6 MDDSC016A 122.0 122.8 0.8 0.5 0.02 0.6 MDDSC016A 122.8 123.3 0.6 3.2 0.91 4.1 MDDSC016A 124.7 125.1 0.4 53.3 3.48 56.8 MDDSC016A 125.1 125.6 0.5 2.6 0.19 2.8 MDDSC016A 125.6 126.0 0.4 1.8 0.02 1.8 MDDSC016A 126.0 126.8 0.8 1.3 0.02 1.3 MDDSC016A 126.8 127.7 1.0 0.7 0.13 0.9 MDDSC016A 127.7 128.7 1.0 0.4 0.07 0.4 MDDSC016A 129.2 129.6 0.4 0.3 0.01 0.3 MDDSC016A 131.5 132.7 1.2 0.5 0.05 0.5 MDDSC016A 132.7 132.9 0.2 0.7 0.52 1.2 MDDSC016A 150.7 151.4 0.7 0.4 0.01 0.4 MDDSC016A 151.4 152.4 1.0 0.3 0.00 0.3 MDDSC016A 154.2 155.2 1.0 0.4 0.01 0.4 MDDSC016A 157.5 158.2 0.7 0.6 0.00 0.6 MDDSC016A 159.9 160.6 0.7 1.1 0.00 1.1 MDDSC016A 160.6 161.6 1.0 1.0 0.01 1.0 MDDSC016A 161.6 162.6 1.0 1.1 0.00 1.1 MDDSC016A 162.6 163.6 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.5 MDDSC016A 163.6 164.6 1.0 0.6 0.00 0.6 MDDSC016A 164.6 165.6 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.5 MDDSC016A 165.6 166.5 0.8 1.1 0.01 1.1 MDDSC016A 166.5 167.0 0.5 0.6 0.01 0.6 MDDSC016A 167.0 167.8 0.8 0.7 1.29 2.0 MDDSC016A 167.8 168.2 0.4 0.9 12.10 12.9 MDDSC016A 168.7 169.4 0.6 0.4 0.01 0.4 MDDSC016A 174.6 175.5 0.9 0.5 0.24 0.7 MDDSC016A 175.5 176.2 0.7 3.0 0.12 3.1 MDDSC016A 176.2 176.7 0.4 0.7 0.07 0.7 MDDSC016A 176.7 177.2 0.5 1.8 0.25 2.1 MDDSC016A 177.2 177.8 0.6 4.6 0.75 5.4 MDDSC016A 177.8 178.5 0.7 3.8 1.01 4.8 MDDSC016A 178.5 179.3 0.8 3.7 0.10 3.8 MDDSC016A 179.3 179.7 0.4 4.3 0.03 4.4 MDDSC016A 180.4 181.0 0.6 1.7 0.01 1.7 MDDSC016A 181.0 181.4 0.4 1.3 0.00 1.3 MDDSC016A 181.4 182.2 0.9 0.8 0.00 0.8 MDDSC016A 185.0 185.5 0.5 0.9 0.01 0.9 MDDSC016A 185.5 186.0 0.5 0.6 0.00 0.6 MDDSC016A 186.0 187.0 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.5 MDDSC016A 189.7 190.0 0.3 0.5 0.00 0.5 MDDSC016A 194.0 195.0 1.0 0.4 0.00 0.4 MDDSC016A 195.0 196.0 1.0 0.3 0.00 0.3 MDDSC016A 197.0 197.7 0.7 0.5 0.00 0.5 MDDSC016A 232.1 232.8 0.7 0.3 0.00 0.3

