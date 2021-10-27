KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Plans to Launch Ghost Kitchen Concept through Komo Eats

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is near completion of its Komo Eats menu for Komo's ghost kitchen concept, which will offer a selection of freshly made, hot and ready, plant-based comfort meals through on-demand delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Komo is planning to launch Komo Eats next month in Vancouver, British Columbia, where it can make and deliver meals out of its commercial kitchen, which is located close to downtown. The meals have been created using the same principles that were used to create Komo's signature plant based comfort foods - always easy, wholesome and hearty.

"At Komo, we're on a mission to make plant-based meals a staple and the launch of Komo Eats will be another avenue for us to share more hearty and wholesome plant-based favourites," says Komo operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma. "Our team who designed our frozen plant-based products is now finalizing the menu for Komo Eats. We are especially excited to build out this platform as an opportunity to innovate quickly and test out ideas that can potentially become retail products. We have many ideas but the challenge with commercializing products is the time and resources it requires and the uncertainty about whether consumers will embrace a new product in the marketplace. Komo Eats will allow us to get feedback early on to help mitigate this risk and learn about what our customers want. The bonus is that at the same time, we are sharing our mission and building our brand."

In addition to providing an additional revenue stream, Komo Eats will provide useful consumer and other data for product development for Komo's plant-based comfort foods. Other companies, like Upton's Natural and Amy's Kitchen have its Upton Breakroom and Amy's Drive Thru branches to complement their retail brand and products

Ghost kitchens are commercial kitchens that do not have a physical storefront that are used for food preparation and delivery. Komo's ghost kitchen will allow it to launch the Komo Eats brand across multiple delivery apps, generate revenues from food sales and increase its customer base without the costs associated with a restaurant or store front. The potential market for ghost kitchens is significant as, according to Statista, revenue in the restaurant-to-consumer delivery market is projected to reach US$4 Billion in 2021 in Canada alone, with a projected market volume of US$6 Billion by 2025.

https://www.statista.com/outlook/dmo/eservices/online-food-delivery/restaurant-to-consumer-delivery/canada

Komo expects many customers to engage with its Komo Eats digital storefront as their initial contact with the Komo brand. According to Skip the Dishes, the most popular food delivery Canada service, 81% of customers have ordered from a restaurant they have never visited in person. https://reviewlution.ca/resources/food-delivery-statistics

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669805/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Plans-to-Launch-Ghost-Kitchen-Concept-through-Komo-Eats