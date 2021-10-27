

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 05.55 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is up over 149% at $1.46



Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is up over 54% at $1.82



Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) is up over 36% at $15.53



Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) is up over 22% at $1.47



Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is up over 21% at $0.43



IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) is up over 14% at $0.47



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is up over 12% at $195.00



Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 10% at $0.65



Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is up over 10% at $0.61



Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) is up over 10% at $0.46



Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is up over 9% at $2.00



Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) is up over 9% at $0.62



Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) is up over 7% at $1.06



In the Red



Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) is down over 67% at $18.88



Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) is down over 54% at $3.95



BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is down over 45% at $1.21



Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) is down over 37% at $5.99



Troika Media Group, Inc. (TRKA) is down over 21% at $2.16



DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is down over 18% at $4.12



Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is down over 11% at $1.53



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) is down over 10% at $0.64



Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 9% at $47.80



Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is down over 9% at $21.57



Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is down over 5% at $2.05



