Company also honored as a finalist for Security Vendor of the Year

N-able, Inc.(NYSE: NABL), the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), was named Service Provider of the Year at the European IT Software Excellence Awards 2021, sponsored by IT Europa. The company was also a finalist in the Security Vendor of the Year category.

N-able received the award on the strength of its comprehensive portfolio that helps more than 25,000 MSP partners effectively monitor, manage, and protect over seven million endpoints for small-to-medium enterprises globally.

"We are honored to win the European IT Software Excellence Award for Service Provider of the Year-it showcases the hard work and dedication our team puts into our products and solutions," said Johannes Kamleitner, vice president of Global Channel Sales, N-able. "MSPs worldwide deliver invaluable services to their customers, managing and securing their endpoints, as well as providing high-quality IT support. We are delighted to provide an RMM platform that helps MSPs address these challenges, deliver excellent customer experience, and grow their businesses."

"N-able impressed the judging panel with its consistent support for the channel and a feature- rich product portfolio that helped MSPs thrive during a challenging year," said Will Garside, contributing editor, IT Europa.

The European IT Software Excellence Awardsare the only pan-European awards that recognize the crucial role ISVs, VARS, solution providers and systems integrators play in the delivery of real-world solutions and attracted entries from over 25 countries. The awards were given to IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues and deliver better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges comprised of prominent experts in the IT industry.

