Company also announces a new research partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to fuel innovation in safety use cases and next generation recognition technologies, including object and behavioral recognition.

AnyVision, the world's leading Vision AI company, announced today that the company will change its name to Oosto. The new name reflects the company's evolution and vision for the future which is shaped, in part, by a new collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University's (CMU) CyLab Biometric Research Center. The CMU partnership will focus on early-stage research in object, body, and behavior recognition.

Oosto CEO, Avi Golan remarks, "Historically, the company has focused on security-related use cases for our watchlist alerting and touchless access control solutions. With the launch of Oosto, we're looking beyond the lens of security to include ways our solutions can positively impact an organization's safety, productivity and customer experience."

AnyVision pioneered Vision AI to automate watchlist alerting, identifying security risks as well as valuable customers in real-time to personalize customer experiences and enhance physical security. The rebranded Oosto will leverage the power of Vision AI to enhance the safety of customers, guests, and employees. Solutions include touchless access control, video analytics, and new flavors of video-based recognition (object, body, and behavioral recognition), which deliver the insights and alerts to protect these stakeholders from bad actors and security threats.

The company's research partnership with Carnegie Mellon University's (CMU) CyLab Biometric Research Center will focus on advanced object classification and behavior recognition algorithms for commercial use cases. This collaboration will help Oosto address a broad range of safety-related use cases, including object detection (e.g., weapons on school grounds) and behavioral analysis (e.g., when someone falls down). As part of the partnership, Marios Savvides, a Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) and founder and director of the Biometrics Center at CMU, will join Oosto as the Chief AI Scientist to expand Oosto's AI team led by CTO, Dieter Joecker.

"We were impressed by Oosto's commitment to the fair and ethical use of the technology, preserving user privacy, and creating safer spaces for everyone," said Professor Marios Savvides. "These shared values make Oosto an ideal research partner for CMU to advance object, body, and behavioral recognition and to positively impact our collective safety."

Over the past 10 years, more than 400 startups linked to CMU have raised more than $7 billion in funding. CMU has a long history in artificial intelligence including the creation of the first AI computer program in 1956 and pioneering work in self-driving cars, facial recognition, and natural language processing. ECE Professor Marios Savvides was named one of the "2020 Outstanding Contributors to AI" awards from the former U.S. Secretary of the Army. His research has been focused on developing core AI and machine-learning algorithms that were successfully applied for robust face detection, face recognition, iris biometrics, and most recently, general object detection and scene understanding. Savvides has generated over 35 patents and patent publications, and over 50 unpublished patent applications to date.

"Under the leadership of Prof. Savvides, CMU's CyLab Biometric Research Center has an impressive track record of successfully transferring AI research out of a lab environment and into reliable and scalable solutions," added Golan. "Visual intelligence is in its infancy and there is so much more work yet to be done. With this partnership, we now have an elite U.S.-based AI research center that will work in concert with our existing AI teams to accelerate the development of advanced deep learning algorithms and exploration of new safety-related use cases, markets, and industries, including medical, payments, and smart cities."

As part of these corporate rebranding efforts, the company is also renaming its products to OnWatch (formerly A Better Tomorrow), OnAccess (formerly Abraxas), and OnPatrol.

To learn more about Oosto, please visit www.Oosto.com.

About Oosto

Leading organizations in the financial services, buildings, retail, health, sports, gaming, and other Fortune 500 companies are using Oosto's leading visual AI platform to positively impact safety, productivity and customer experience. Oosto enables enterprises to better protect their customers, guests and employees by identifying security and safety threats in real-time without compromising on fair and ethical use. Founded in 2015, Oosto operates globally through a network of offices and distributors and backed by leading investors including Softbank Vision Fund, Eldridge, Qualcomm Ventures and DFJ Growth. To learn more about how Oosto incorporates ethical AI and data privacy into its solutions and process see: Why Trust Oosto.

About Carnegie Mellon's CyLab Biometrics Center

The CyLab Biometrics Center is the world's premier research lab dedicated to advancing biometric and AI-based human perception and scene understanding. As part of Carnegie Mellon University, the pioneer and leading force in artificial intelligence-fused technology, the Center has a strong reputation of developing and commercializing transformational AI research for government and industry. For more information, visit biometrics.ece.cmu.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005340/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Dean Nicolls, CMO

Oosto

dean.nicolls@oosto.com