Reklaim is the first company to provide transparency for consumers regarding who is purchasing their data.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Reklaim, (OTCQB: MYIDF) (TSXV: MYID) formerly Killi Ltd ("Reklaim," "Killi), a destination for consumers to access and reclaim the data that is being collected and sold without their consent, launches My Footprint, a first-of-its-kind service that allows Reklaim users to see what companies are purchasing and selling their data and for how much. Consumers that would like to be compensated for providing this data can be paid in the form of a weekly paycheck once placed inside a Reklaim account.

The "Who's Buying My Data?" feature provides a list of brands and companies who have either purchased data directly from Reklaim or via one of the 14 platforms to which it distributes data monthly. These 14 platforms act as the global 'stores' from which Fortune 500 companies currently purchase data.

A cross-section of Fortune 500 brands currently included in 'My Footprint' include, but are not limited to; Bissell, BP Fuels, Castrol, Coinbase, Colgate, Discover, Energizer, Exxon, Ferrero, Ford, Hallmark, Monopoly, 1800 Tequila, Jose Cuervo, Proximo, Hershey's, HP, Autozone, Papa John's, Honda, Hotels.com, KPMG, Lenovo, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, Moet, Nespresso, Neutrogena, Nissan, Pandora, Popeye's, P&G, Samsung, SAP, Shark Ninja, Signet, Square, State Farm, Home Depot, Toyota, Unilever, Volvo, Mylan, and Redbull.

The clients featured in 'My Footprint' align with the Company's most recent corporate update where business-to-business (B2B) data customers increased 41% as of the end of Q2-21.

"With data privacy increasingly resonating with the consumer due to news around companies such as Facebook, Reklaim is uniquely positioned to provide consumers with a destination to understand and monetize their digital footprint," said Neil Sweeney, CEO of Reklaim. Our new 'My Footprint' feature highlights brands that have chosen to include consumers in the traditionally opaque world of data purchasing, a first of its kind. As consumer pushback around how their data is being used continues to increase, we believe all brands will move to a model where consumer inclusion is foundational to their data purchases. Reklaim is poised to benefit from this change as the $400B data market migrates to one driven by consumers."

'My Footprint' further differentiates Reklaim in the data privacy space, where it has a reputation for launching market-first initiatives. Along with 'My Footprint', Reklaim is also the only company in the world providing users a guaranteed weekly paycheck for their use of their data, as well as being the only company providing a destination from which consumers can view and reclaim all of the data currently in marketing being sold by various firms.

