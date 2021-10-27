The "Sage Payroll Training" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sage Payroll Training is a training course designed to help you learn about Sage Payroll. Sage Payroll is a payroll package that allows users to calculate salary payments for their staff. This training programme is designed to help trainees understand Sage Payroll and its capabilities as a payroll management tool.

Everyone who completes the course gets:

A certificate (Accredited certificate and on the success of your assessments where applicable)

A manual as your resources tool

What are the Course Requirements?

There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of Payroll, this is the right place for you.

What will be the Career Path?

Payroll Administrator,

Payroll Manager

International Payroll Manager

What is provided with the Course?

Course Material

Recording of Training

Aftercare Course Support

Key Topics Covered:

Setup and amend:

Employee Records

Payments and Deductions

Basic Pension Schemes

Users and Access Rights

Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll

Email appropriate payslips to employees

Perform and submit RTI routines including: Full Payment Submission (FPS) National Insurance Number Verification (NVR) Employer Payment Summary (EPS)

Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions

Set up new starters and process leavers

Complete Period End Routines including producing the P32

Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll

