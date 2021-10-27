Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Yorkton Ventures Inc. (TSXV: YVI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial tranche of $350,000 and issued 1,000,000 units in its proposed financing announced earlier this month. The single subscriber is a strategic resource-focused participant. All securities were issued with a 4 month plus one day hold period.

Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for 18 months, subject to acceleration, in the event that the shares close at or above $0.75 for 10 consecutive days, in which case, the Company can accelerate the expiry to 30 days thereafter. No finders fee was payable in connection with this subscription.

