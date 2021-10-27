Key Developments:

Announced an increase to the gross discovered recoverable resource estimate on the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, to approximately 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), up from the previous estimate of more than 9 billion boe

Announced the 19 th , 20 th and 21 st significant discoveries on the Stabroek Block at Whiptail, Pinktail and Cataback

The Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) arrived at the Stabroek Block on October 25th; production from Phase 2 is on track to startup in early 2022

Third Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights:

Net income was $115 million, or $0.37 per common share, compared with a net loss of $243 million, or $0.80 per common share, in the third quarter of 2020

Adjusted net income 1 was $86 million, or $0.28 per common share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $216 million, or $0.71 per common share, in the third quarter of 2020

Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, was 265,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd); Bakken net production was 148,000 boepd

E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $498 million compared with $331 million in the prior-year quarter

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $2.41 billion at September 30, 2021

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported net income of $115 million, or $0.37 per common share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $243 million, or $0.80 per common share, in the third quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported net income of $86 million, or $0.28 per common share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared with an adjusted loss of $216 million, or $0.71 per common share, in the prior-year quarter.The improvement in adjusted after-tax results compared with the prior-year period was primarily due to higher realized selling prices in the third quarter of 2021, partially offset by the impact of lower net production, including curtailed production in the Bakken related to the Tioga Gas Plant maintenance turnaround and reduced Gulf of Mexico production due to Hurricane Ida.

1. "Adjusted net income (loss)" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 7 and 8.

"Our company continues to successfully execute our strategy to grow our resource base, have a low cost of supply and sustain cash flow growth while delivering industry leading environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure," CEO John Hess said. "We are well positioned to deliver strong and durable cash flow growth that will allow us to significantly increase cash returns to shareholders in the coming years through dividend increases and opportunistic share repurchases."

After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In millions, except per share amounts) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production 178 (182) 461 (2,802) Midstream 61 56 212 168 Corporate, Interest and Other (124) (117) (379) (362) Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 115 (243) 294 (2,996) Net income (loss) per common share (diluted) 0.37 (0.80) 0.95 (9.83) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production 149 (156) 579 (525) Midstream 61 56 212 168 Corporate, Interest and Other (124) (116) (379) (361) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 86 (216) 412 (718) Adjusted net income (loss) per common share (diluted) 0.28 (0.71) 1.33 (2.36) Weighted average number of shares (diluted) 309.9 305.0 309.1 304.7

Exploration and Production:

E&P net income was $178 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $182 million in the third quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, E&P's third quarter 2021 net income was $149 million compared with an adjusted net loss of $156 million in the prior-year quarter. The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $63.17 per barrel in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $45.60 per barrel in the prior-year quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the third quarter of 2021 was $32.88 per barrel, compared with $11.63 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $4.71 per mcf, compared with $2.94 per mcf in the third quarter of 2020.

Net production, excluding Libya, was 265,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 321,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2020, due to lower production in the Bakken and Gulf of Mexico, partially offset by higher production in Guyana. Net production for Libya was 19,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021 compared with zero in the third quarter of 2020 due to force majeure declared by the Libyan National Oil Corporation.

Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $12.76 per boe (excluding Libya: $13.45 per boe) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $9.86 per boe excluding items affecting comparability of earnings between periods (excluding Libya: $9.69 per boe) in the prior-year quarter. The change in per unit cost reflects the impact of lower production volumes, and higher workover activity and production and severance taxes in North Dakota in the third quarter of this year. Income tax expense increased in the third quarter of 2021 compared with the year-ago period primarily due to higher production in Libya.

Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2021:

Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken was 148,000 boepd compared with 198,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the impact of lower drilling activity caused by a reduction in rig count from six to one during the first half of last year, lower NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts due to higher commodity prices, curtailed production related to the planned Tioga Gas Plant maintenance turnaround completed in the quarter and the second quarter 2021 sale of Little Knife and Murphy Creek nonstrategic acreage interests. Net oil production was 78,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in the third quarter of 2021 and 108,000 bopd in the prior year quarter. NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts were 9,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 22,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2020 due to higher realized NGL prices lowering volumes received as consideration for gas processing fees. In 2021, the Corporation added a second rig in February and a third rig in September. During the third quarter of 2021, we drilled 18 wells, completed 22 wells, and brought 19 new wells online.

Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 32,000 boepd, compared with 49,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the sale of the Corporation's interest in the Shenzi Field in the fourth quarter of 2020, higher hurricane related downtime in the third quarter of 2021, and natural field decline. Net production from the Shenzi Field was 9,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2020.

Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess 30%), the Corporation's net production from the Liza Field was 32,000 bopd in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 19,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter. The Liza Unity FPSO, with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, arrived at the Stabroek Block on October 25 th, and startup of Phase 2 of the Liza Field development remains on track for early 2022. The third development, Payara, will utilize the Prosperity FPSO with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd; first oil is expected in 2024. A fourth development, Yellowtail, has been identified on the Stabroek Block with anticipated startup in 2025, pending government approvals and project sanctioning. We expect to have at least six FPSOs on the Stabroek Block by 2027, with the potential for up to 10 FPSOs to develop the current discovered recoverable resource base.

Since July, the operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, has announced the 19th, 20th and 21st significant discoveries at Whiptail, Pinktail and Cataback, and earlier this month increased the gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block to approximately 10 billion boe, up from the previous estimate of more than 9 billion boe.

The Whiptail-1 well encountered 246 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs, and the Whiptail-2 well, which is located 3 miles northeast of Whiptail-1 encountered 167 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. The Pinktail well encountered 220 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. Pinktail is located approximately 21.7 miles southeast of the Liza Phase 1 development and approximately 3.7 miles southeast of Yellowtail-1. The Cataback well encountered 243 feet of net pay in high quality hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs of which 102 feet is oil bearing. Cataback is located approximately 3.7 miles east of the Turbot-1 well.

Following the completion of the Cataback well, the Noble Tom Madden commenced Phase 2 drilling and completion activities. The Stena Carron completed drill stem tests on Uaru-1 and Mako-2 and is currently performing a drill stem test on Longtail-2. Following the completion of the Pinktail well, the Noble Don Taylor commenced development drilling at Payara. The Noble Sam Croft and Noble Bob Douglas are currently drilling and completing Phase 2 development wells, and the Stena Drillmax left the Stabroek Block following the completion of the Whiptail-1 well and will return in the fourth quarter to drill the Fangtooth prospect.

South East Asia (Offshore): Net production at North Malay Basin and JDA was 50,000 boepd in both the current quarter and prior-year quarter.

Denmark (Offshore): In August, the Corporation completed the sale of its interests in Denmark for adjusted proceeds of approximately $130 million. Net production from Denmark was 3,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 5,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter.

Midstream:

The Midstream segment had net income of $61 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $56 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher revenue from minimum volume commitments and tariff rates partially offset by costs associated with the planned Tioga Gas Plant maintenance turnaround, which was safely and successfully completed.

In August 2021, Hess Midstream Operations LP (HESM Opco), a consolidated subsidiary of Hess Midstream LP, completed the purchase of approximately 31 million of HESM Opco Class B units from Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners for $750 million. The Corporation received net proceeds of $375 million. The purchase was financed by the issuance of $750 million of 4.250% senior unsecured notes due 2030 by HESM Opco. In October 2021, Hess Midstream LP completed a public offering of approximately 8.6 million Class A shares held by Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners. The Corporation received net proceeds of approximately $108 million. After giving effect to these transactions, the Corporation owns an approximate 44% interest in Hess Midstream LP, on a consolidated basis.

Corporate, Interest and Other:

After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $124 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $117 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:

E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $498 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $331 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher drilling activity in the Bakken, Guyana and JDA, partially offset by lower drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Midstream capital expenditures were $59 million in the third quarter of 2021, down from $66 million in the prior-year quarter.

Liquidity:

Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $2.41 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $6.12 billion at September 30, 2021. The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $5 million and total debt of $2.6 billion at September 30, 2021. The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 44.5% at September 30, 2021 and 47.5% at December 31, 2020.

During the quarter, the Corporation received net proceeds of approximately $130 million from the sale of its interests in Denmark and $375 million from the repurchase by HESM Opco of approximately 15.6 million Hess-owned Class B units. The Corporation also prepaid $500 million of its $1.0 billion term loan. In October, the Corporation received net proceeds of approximately $108 million from the public offering of approximately 4.3 million Hess-owned Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $615 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $136 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities2 was $631 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $468 million in the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher realized selling prices, partially offset by the impact of lower net production. Changes in operating assets and liabilities decreased cash flow from operating activities by $16 million during the third quarter of 2021 and by $332 million during the prior-year quarter.

2. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 7 and 8.

Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:

The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In millions) Exploration and Production 29 (26) (118) (2,277) Midstream Corporate, Interest and Other (1) (1) Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods 29 (27) (118) (2,278)

Third Quarter 2021: E&P results include a pre-tax gain of $29 million ($29 million after income taxes) associated with the sale of the Corporation's interests in Denmark.

Third Quarter 2020: Third quarter results included a pre-tax charge for severance of $27 million ($27 million after income taxes) related to cost reduction initiatives. The pre-tax amounts are reported in Operating costs and expenses ($20 million), General and administrative expenses ($6 million), and Exploration expenses ($1 million).

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures:

The following table reconciles reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income (loss):

Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In millions) Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 115 (243) 294 (2,996) Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods 29 (27) (118) (2,278) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 86 (216) 412 (718)

The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 631 468 2,105 1,271 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (16) (332) (114) (424) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 615 136 1,991 847

Hess Corporation will review third quarter financial and operating results and other matters on a webcast at 10 a.m. today (EDT). For details about the event, refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.hess.com

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "would," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will," "target" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects, and future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, including as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic; reduced demand for our products, including due to the global COVID-19 pandemic or the outbreak of any other public health threat, or due to the impact of competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions, and in achieving expected production levels; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and flaring as well as fracking bans; disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks or health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital, including as a result of weakness in the oil and gas industry or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from litigation, including exposure to decommissioning liabilities for divested assets in the event the current or future owners are unable to perform and heightened risks associated with being a general partner of Hess Midstream LP; and other factors described in Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP financial measures

The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. "Adjusted net income (loss)" presented in this release is defined as reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation's ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income (loss), and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release.

Cautionary Note to Investors

We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess Corporation's Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Third

Quarter

2021 Third

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2021 Income Statement Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,759 1,159 1,579 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 29 Other, net 23 17 19 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,811 1,176 1,598 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 522 221 322 Operating costs and expenses 333 308 315 Production and severance taxes 42 34 44 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 36 71 48 General and administrative expenses 76 84 84 Interest expense 125 118 118 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 349 518 385 Impairment and other 147 Total costs and expenses 1,483 1,354 1,463 Income (loss) before income taxes 328 (178) 135 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 143 5 122 Net income (loss) 185 (183) 13 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 70 60 86 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 115 (243) (73)

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Income Statement Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 5,236 3,346 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 29 8 Other, net 63 33 Total revenues and non-operating income 5,328 3,387 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 1,362 655 Operating costs and expenses 913 905 Production and severance taxes 123 92 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 117 291 General and administrative expenses 254 275 Interest expense 360 350 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,130 1,588 Impairment and other 147 2,126 Total costs and expenses 4,406 6,282 Income (loss) before income taxes 922 (2,895) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 388 (83) Net income (loss) 534 (2,812) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 240 184 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 294 (2,996)

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Balance Sheet Information Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,419 1,739 Other current assets 1,473 1,342 Property, plant and equipment net 13,954 14,115 Operating lease right-of-use assets net 364 426 Finance lease right-of-use assets net 150 168 Other long-term assets 1,130 1,031 Total assets 19,490 18,821 Liabilities and equity Current maturities of long-term debt 514 10 Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations 88 81 Other current liabilities 2,147 1,532 Long-term debt 7,993 8,286 Long-term operating lease obligations 410 478 Long-term finance lease obligations 205 220 Other long-term liabilities 1,877 1,879 Total equity excluding other comprehensive income (loss) 6,405 6,121 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (796) (755) Noncontrolling interests 647 969 Total liabilities and equity 19,490 18,821

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Total Debt Hess Corporation 5,894 6,386 Midstream (a) 2,613 1,910 Hess Consolidated 8,507 8,296

Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation.

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a) Hess Consolidated 58.3 57.4 Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants 44.5 47.5

Includes finance lease obligations.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Expense Hess Corporation 97 95 286 279 Midstream (a) 28 23 74 71 Hess Consolidated 125 118 360 350

Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Third

Quarter

2021 Third

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2021 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) 185 (183) 13 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) losses on asset sales, net (29) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 349 518 385 Impairment and other 147 Exploratory dry hole costs 2 31 9 Exploration lease and other impairment 5 10 6 Pension settlement loss 1 3 Stock compensation expense 17 16 19 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 64 68 64 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals 37 8 13 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 631 468 659 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (16) (332) 126 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 615 136 785 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P (431) (327) (329) Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream (67) (99) (26) Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold 130 297 Other, net (2) (2) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (370) (426) (60) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less 43 74 (65) Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings 750 Repayments (503) (2) Payments on finance lease obligations (3) (3) (2) Cash dividends paid (77) (76) (77) Employee stock options exercised 63 Noncontrolling interests, net (452) (66) (70) Other, net (14) (8) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (256) (71) (161) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (11) (361) 564 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,430 1,646 1,866 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 2,419 1,285 2,430 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred (528) (367) (443) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 30 (59) 88 Additions to property, plant and equipment (498) (426) (355)

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) 534 (2,812) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) losses on asset sales, net (29) (8) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,130 1,588 Impairment and other 147 2,126 Exploratory dry hole costs 11 166 Exploration lease and other impairment 15 48 Pension settlement loss 5 Stock compensation expense 61 63 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 152 187 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals 79 (87) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,105 1,271 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (114) (424) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,991 847 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P (1,118) (1,577) Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream (120) (246) Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold 427 11 Other, net (4) (2) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (815) (1,814) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less (32) 146 Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings 750 1,000 Repayments (508) Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP 70 Payments on finance lease obligations (7) (6) Cash dividends paid (234) (233) Employee stock options exercised 75 15 Noncontrolling interests, net (589) (194) Other, net (21) (21) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (496) 707 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 680 (260) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 1,739 1,545 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 2,419 1,285 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred (1,274) (1,540) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 36 (283) Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,238) (1,823)

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Third

Quarter

2021 Third

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2021 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota 169 86 112 Offshore and Other 16 61 25 Total United States 185 147 137 Guyana 264 160 250 Malaysia and JDA 42 21 36 Other 7 3 6 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures 498 331 429 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above 29 30 33 Midstream Capital expenditures 59 66 47

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota 369 589 Offshore and Other 72 218 Total United States 441 807 Guyana 686 519 Malaysia and JDA 91 74 Other 18 15 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures 1,236 1,415 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above 91 77 Midstream Capital expenditures 129 202

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Third Quarter 2021 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,280 479 1,759 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 29 29 Other, net 12 7 19 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,292 515 1,807 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 542 542 Operating costs and expenses 150 99 249 Production and severance taxes 41 1 42 Midstream tariffs 270 270 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 21 15 36 General and administrative expenses 35 7 42 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 229 79 308 Total costs and expenses 1,288 201 1,489 Results of operations before income taxes 4 314 318 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 140 140 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 4 (b) 174 (c) 178 Third Quarter 2020 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 918 241 1,159 Other, net 6 4 10 Total revenues and non-operating income 924 245 1,169 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 246 (2) 244 Operating costs and expenses 138 90 228 Production and severance taxes 33 1 34 Midstream tariffs 237 237 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 69 2 71 General and administrative expenses 46 7 53 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 388 90 478 Total costs and expenses 1,157 188 1,345 Results of operations before income taxes (233) 57 (176) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6 6 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (233) (d) 51 (e) (182)

Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $50 million (noncash premium amortization: $50 million; cash settlement: $0 million). Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $14 million (noncash premium amortization: $14 million; cash settlement: $0 million). Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $123 million (noncash premium amortization: $61 million; cash settlement: $184 million). Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $20 million (noncash premium amortization: $7 million; cash settlement: $27 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second Quarter 2021 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,088 491 1,579 Other, net 11 3 14 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,099 494 1,593 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 335 8 343 Operating costs and expenses 158 96 254 Production and severance taxes 42 2 44 Midstream tariffs 270 270 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 26 22 48 General and administrative expenses 41 8 49 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 260 84 344 Impairment and other 147 147 Total costs and expenses 1,279 220 1,499 Results of operations before income taxes (180) 274 94 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 119 119 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (180) (b) 155 (c) (25)

Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $51 million (noncash premium amortization: $51 million; cash settlement: $0 million). Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $13 million (noncash premium amortization: $13 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 3,766 1,470 5,236 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 29 29 Other, net 35 14 49 Total revenues and non-operating income 3,801 1,513 5,314 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 1,397 30 1,427 Operating costs and expenses 443 268 711 Production and severance taxes 119 4 123 Midstream tariffs 802 802 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 77 40 117 General and administrative expenses 118 22 140 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 757 250 1,007 Impairment and other 147 147 Total costs and expenses 3,860 614 4,474 Results of operations before income taxes (59) 899 840 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 379 379 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (59) (b) 520 (c) 461 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 2,700 646 3,346 Other, net 6 11 17 Total revenues and non-operating income 2,706 657 3,363 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 776 (10) 766 Operating costs and expenses 406 239 645 Production and severance taxes 88 4 92 Midstream tariffs 703 703 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 248 43 291 General and administrative expenses 133 22 155 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,155 314 1,469 Impairment and other 697 1,429 2,126 Total costs and expenses 4,206 2,041 6,247 Results of operations before income taxes (1,500) (1,384) (2,884) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (82) (82) Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (1,500) (d) (1,302) (e) (2,802)

Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $140 million (noncash premium amortization: $140 million; cash settlement: $0 million). Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $35 million (noncash premium amortization: $35 million; cash settlement: $0 million). Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $368 million (noncash premium amortization: $167 million; cash settlement: $535 million). Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $67 million (noncash premium amortization: $20 million; cash settlement: $87 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Third

Quarter

2021 Third

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2021 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil barrels United States North Dakota 78 108 79 Offshore (a) 20 34 33 Total United States 98 142 112 Guyana 32 19 26 Malaysia and JDA 3 3 4 Other (b) 20 4 24 Total 153 168 166 Natural gas liquids barrels United States North Dakota 44 58 52 Offshore (a) 3 5 5 Total United States 47 63 57 Natural gas mcf United States North Dakota 158 194 167 Offshore 52 60 85 Total United States 210 254 252 Malaysia and JDA 284 282 371 Other (b) 9 4 9 Total 503 540 632 Barrels of oil equivalent 284 321 328

The Corporation sold its working interest in the Shenzi Field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net production from the Shenzi Field was 9,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2020. Other includes production from Denmark and Libya. Denmark net production was 3,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021, 5,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2020 and 4,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021. Libya net production was 19,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021, 0 boepd in the third quarter of 2020 and 21,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil barrels United States North Dakota 80 110 Offshore (a) 30 43 Total United States 110 153 Guyana 30 19 Malaysia and JDA 4 3 Other (b) 22 7 Total 166 182 Natural gas liquids barrels United States North Dakota 48 54 Offshore (a) 4 6 Total United States 52 60 Natural gas mcf United States North Dakota 159 178 Offshore 77 91 Total United States 236 269 Malaysia and JDA 339 284 Other (b) 9 7 Total 584 560 Barrels of oil equivalent 315 335

The Corporation sold its working interest in the Shenzi Field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net production from the Shenzi Field was 11,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2020. Other includes production from Denmark and Libya. Denmark net production was 4,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2021 and 6,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2020. Libya net production was 19,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2021 and 2,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2020.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Third

Quarter

2021 Third

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2021 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 148 164 157 Natural gas liquids barrels 47 63 57 Natural gas mcf 503 540 632 Barrels of oil equivalent 279 317 319 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 13,627 15,134 14,293 Natural gas liquids barrels 4,338 5,768 5,142 Natural gas mcf 46,317 49,674 57,557 Barrels of oil equivalent 25,685 29,181 29,028

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 177 161 Natural gas liquids barrels 52 60 Natural gas mcf 584 560 Barrels of oil equivalent 326 314 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels (b) 48,315 43,950 Natural gas liquids barrels 14,282 16,555 Natural gas mcf 159,387 153,375 Barrels of oil equivalent 89,162 86,068

Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported. Sales volumes for the first nine months of 2021 include 4.2 million barrels of crude oil that were stored on VLCCs at December 31, 2020 and sold in the first quarter of 2021.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Third

Quarter

2021 Third

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2021 Average Selling Prices Crude oil per barrel (including hedging) United States North Dakota 59.65 43.20 56.75 Offshore 62.23 48.56 59.33 Total United States 60.14 44.55 57.52 Guyana 70.05 52.60 65.63 Malaysia and JDA 69.87 42.59 65.88 Other (a) 68.36 50.38 64.16 Worldwide 63.17 45.60 59.79 Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging) United States North Dakota 65.11 33.69 61.88 Offshore 67.88 38.39 64.42 Total United States 65.64 34.87 62.63 Guyana 73.12 42.82 68.44 Malaysia and JDA 69.87 42.59 65.88 Other (a) 71.43 44.38 68.08 Worldwide 67.88 36.17 64.27 Natural gas liquids per barrel United States North Dakota 32.94 11.68 23.23 Offshore 32.00 11.03 21.84 Worldwide 32.88 11.63 23.12 Natural gas per mcf United States North Dakota 3.75 1.18 2.40 Offshore 3.76 1.13 2.35 Total United States 3.75 1.17 2.38 Malaysia and JDA 5.45 4.53 5.22 Other (a) 3.62 2.87 2.96 Worldwide 4.71 2.94 4.05

Other includes prices related to production from Denmark and Libya.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Average Selling Prices Crude oil per barrel (including hedging) United States North Dakota (a) 52.27 42.61 Offshore 57.36 45.60 Total United States 53.46 43.54 Guyana 65.31 44.35 Malaysia and JDA 64.94 38.02 Other (b) 62.93 52.97 Worldwide 56.62 43.88 Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging) United States North Dakota (a) 56.37 32.95 Offshore 61.91 35.64 Total United States 57.66 33.79 Guyana 67.72 33.10 Malaysia and JDA 64.94 38.02 Other (b) 65.91 41.72 Worldwide 60.33 34.02 Natural gas liquids per barrel United States North Dakota 28.59 9.57 Offshore 24.08 8.27 Worldwide 28.23 9.44 Natural gas per mcf United States North Dakota 3.96 1.13 Offshore 2.91 1.21 Total United States 3.62 1.16 Malaysia and JDA 5.22 4.44 Other (b) 3.05 3.81 Worldwide 4.54 2.85

Excluding the two VLCC cargo sales in the first quarter of 2021 totaling 4.2 million barrels, the North Dakota crude oil price for the first nine months of 2021 excluding hedging was $59.99 per barrel and $55.29 per barrel including hedging. Other includes prices related to production from Denmark and Libya.

The following is a summary of the Corporation's outstanding commodity hedging program at September 30, 2021:

WTI Brent 2021 (Put options) Barrels of oil per day 120,000 30,000 Average monthly floor price $55 $60 Contract period January 1 December 31 2022 (Collars) (a) Barrels of oil per day 80,000 30,000 Average monthly ceiling price $90 $95 Average monthly floor price $60 $65 Contract period January 1 December 31

Subsequent to quarter end, we acquired additional calendar 2022 collars with the same contract terms shown above, increasing the volumes hedged for 2022 to 90,000 bopd for WTI and 60,000 bopd for Brent.

