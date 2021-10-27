Key Developments:
- Announced an increase to the gross discovered recoverable resource estimate on the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, to approximately 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), up from the previous estimate of more than 9 billion boe
- Announced the 19th, 20th and 21st significant discoveries on the Stabroek Block at Whiptail, Pinktail and Cataback
- The Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) arrived at the Stabroek Block on October 25th; production from Phase 2 is on track to startup in early 2022
Third Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights:
- Net income was $115 million, or $0.37 per common share, compared with a net loss of $243 million, or $0.80 per common share, in the third quarter of 2020
- Adjusted net income1was $86 million, or $0.28 per common share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $216 million, or $0.71 per common share, in the third quarter of 2020
- Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, was 265,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd); Bakken net production was 148,000 boepd
- E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $498 million compared with $331 million in the prior-year quarter
- Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $2.41 billion at September 30, 2021
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported net income of $115 million, or $0.37 per common share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $243 million, or $0.80 per common share, in the third quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported net income of $86 million, or $0.28 per common share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared with an adjusted loss of $216 million, or $0.71 per common share, in the prior-year quarter.The improvement in adjusted after-tax results compared with the prior-year period was primarily due to higher realized selling prices in the third quarter of 2021, partially offset by the impact of lower net production, including curtailed production in the Bakken related to the Tioga Gas Plant maintenance turnaround and reduced Gulf of Mexico production due to Hurricane Ida.
1.
"Adjusted net income (loss)" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 7 and 8.
"Our company continues to successfully execute our strategy to grow our resource base, have a low cost of supply and sustain cash flow growth while delivering industry leading environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure," CEO John Hess said. "We are well positioned to deliver strong and durable cash flow growth that will allow us to significantly increase cash returns to shareholders in the coming years through dividend increases and opportunistic share repurchases."
After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation
Exploration and Production
178
(182)
461
(2,802)
Midstream
61
56
212
168
Corporate, Interest and Other
(124)
(117)
(379)
(362)
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
115
(243)
294
(2,996)
Net income (loss) per common share (diluted)
0.37
(0.80)
0.95
(9.83)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation
Exploration and Production
149
(156)
579
(525)
Midstream
61
56
212
168
Corporate, Interest and Other
(124)
(116)
(379)
(361)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
86
(216)
412
(718)
Adjusted net income (loss) per common share (diluted)
0.28
(0.71)
1.33
(2.36)
Weighted average number of shares (diluted)
309.9
305.0
309.1
304.7
Exploration and Production:
E&P net income was $178 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $182 million in the third quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, E&P's third quarter 2021 net income was $149 million compared with an adjusted net loss of $156 million in the prior-year quarter. The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $63.17 per barrel in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $45.60 per barrel in the prior-year quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the third quarter of 2021 was $32.88 per barrel, compared with $11.63 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $4.71 per mcf, compared with $2.94 per mcf in the third quarter of 2020.
Net production, excluding Libya, was 265,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 321,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2020, due to lower production in the Bakken and Gulf of Mexico, partially offset by higher production in Guyana. Net production for Libya was 19,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021 compared with zero in the third quarter of 2020 due to force majeure declared by the Libyan National Oil Corporation.
Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $12.76 per boe (excluding Libya: $13.45 per boe) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $9.86 per boe excluding items affecting comparability of earnings between periods (excluding Libya: $9.69 per boe) in the prior-year quarter. The change in per unit cost reflects the impact of lower production volumes, and higher workover activity and production and severance taxes in North Dakota in the third quarter of this year. Income tax expense increased in the third quarter of 2021 compared with the year-ago period primarily due to higher production in Libya.
Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2021:
Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken was 148,000 boepd compared with 198,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the impact of lower drilling activity caused by a reduction in rig count from six to one during the first half of last year, lower NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts due to higher commodity prices, curtailed production related to the planned Tioga Gas Plant maintenance turnaround completed in the quarter and the second quarter 2021 sale of Little Knife and Murphy Creek nonstrategic acreage interests. Net oil production was 78,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in the third quarter of 2021 and 108,000 bopd in the prior year quarter. NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts were 9,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 22,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2020 due to higher realized NGL prices lowering volumes received as consideration for gas processing fees. In 2021, the Corporation added a second rig in February and a third rig in September. During the third quarter of 2021, we drilled 18 wells, completed 22 wells, and brought 19 new wells online.
Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 32,000 boepd, compared with 49,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the sale of the Corporation's interest in the Shenzi Field in the fourth quarter of 2020, higher hurricane related downtime in the third quarter of 2021, and natural field decline. Net production from the Shenzi Field was 9,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2020.
Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess 30%), the Corporation's net production from the Liza Field was 32,000 bopd in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 19,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter. The Liza Unity FPSO, with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, arrived at the Stabroek Block on October 25 th, and startup of Phase 2 of the Liza Field development remains on track for early 2022. The third development, Payara, will utilize the Prosperity FPSO with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd; first oil is expected in 2024. A fourth development, Yellowtail, has been identified on the Stabroek Block with anticipated startup in 2025, pending government approvals and project sanctioning. We expect to have at least six FPSOs on the Stabroek Block by 2027, with the potential for up to 10 FPSOs to develop the current discovered recoverable resource base.
Since July, the operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, has announced the 19th, 20th and 21st significant discoveries at Whiptail, Pinktail and Cataback, and earlier this month increased the gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block to approximately 10 billion boe, up from the previous estimate of more than 9 billion boe.
The Whiptail-1 well encountered 246 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs, and the Whiptail-2 well, which is located 3 miles northeast of Whiptail-1 encountered 167 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. The Pinktail well encountered 220 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. Pinktail is located approximately 21.7 miles southeast of the Liza Phase 1 development and approximately 3.7 miles southeast of Yellowtail-1. The Cataback well encountered 243 feet of net pay in high quality hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs of which 102 feet is oil bearing. Cataback is located approximately 3.7 miles east of the Turbot-1 well.
Following the completion of the Cataback well, the Noble Tom Madden commenced Phase 2 drilling and completion activities. The Stena Carron completed drill stem tests on Uaru-1 and Mako-2 and is currently performing a drill stem test on Longtail-2. Following the completion of the Pinktail well, the Noble Don Taylor commenced development drilling at Payara. The Noble Sam Croft and Noble Bob Douglas are currently drilling and completing Phase 2 development wells, and the Stena Drillmax left the Stabroek Block following the completion of the Whiptail-1 well and will return in the fourth quarter to drill the Fangtooth prospect.
South East Asia (Offshore): Net production at North Malay Basin and JDA was 50,000 boepd in both the current quarter and prior-year quarter.
Denmark (Offshore): In August, the Corporation completed the sale of its interests in Denmark for adjusted proceeds of approximately $130 million. Net production from Denmark was 3,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 5,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter.
Midstream:
The Midstream segment had net income of $61 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $56 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher revenue from minimum volume commitments and tariff rates partially offset by costs associated with the planned Tioga Gas Plant maintenance turnaround, which was safely and successfully completed.
In August 2021, Hess Midstream Operations LP (HESM Opco), a consolidated subsidiary of Hess Midstream LP, completed the purchase of approximately 31 million of HESM Opco Class B units from Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners for $750 million. The Corporation received net proceeds of $375 million. The purchase was financed by the issuance of $750 million of 4.250% senior unsecured notes due 2030 by HESM Opco. In October 2021, Hess Midstream LP completed a public offering of approximately 8.6 million Class A shares held by Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners. The Corporation received net proceeds of approximately $108 million. After giving effect to these transactions, the Corporation owns an approximate 44% interest in Hess Midstream LP, on a consolidated basis.
Corporate, Interest and Other:
After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $124 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $117 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:
E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $498 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $331 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher drilling activity in the Bakken, Guyana and JDA, partially offset by lower drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Midstream capital expenditures were $59 million in the third quarter of 2021, down from $66 million in the prior-year quarter.
Liquidity:
Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $2.41 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $6.12 billion at September 30, 2021. The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $5 million and total debt of $2.6 billion at September 30, 2021. The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 44.5% at September 30, 2021 and 47.5% at December 31, 2020.
During the quarter, the Corporation received net proceeds of approximately $130 million from the sale of its interests in Denmark and $375 million from the repurchase by HESM Opco of approximately 15.6 million Hess-owned Class B units. The Corporation also prepaid $500 million of its $1.0 billion term loan. In October, the Corporation received net proceeds of approximately $108 million from the public offering of approximately 4.3 million Hess-owned Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $615 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $136 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities2 was $631 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $468 million in the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher realized selling prices, partially offset by the impact of lower net production. Changes in operating assets and liabilities decreased cash flow from operating activities by $16 million during the third quarter of 2021 and by $332 million during the prior-year quarter.
Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:
The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In millions)
Exploration and Production
29
(26)
(118)
(2,277)
Midstream
Corporate, Interest and Other
(1)
(1)
Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods
29
(27)
(118)
(2,278)
Third Quarter 2021: E&P results include a pre-tax gain of $29 million ($29 million after income taxes) associated with the sale of the Corporation's interests in Denmark.
Third Quarter 2020: Third quarter results included a pre-tax charge for severance of $27 million ($27 million after income taxes) related to cost reduction initiatives. The pre-tax amounts are reported in Operating costs and expenses ($20 million), General and administrative expenses ($6 million), and Exploration expenses ($1 million).
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures:
The following table reconciles reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income (loss):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In millions)
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
115
(243)
294
(2,996)
Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods
29
(27)
(118)
(2,278)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
86
(216)
412
(718)
The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In millions)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
631
468
2,105
1,271
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(16)
(332)
(114)
(424)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
615
136
1,991
847
Hess Corporation will review third quarter financial and operating results and other matters on a webcast at 10 a.m. today (EDT). For details about the event, refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.hess.com
Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "would," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will," "target" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects, and future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry.
Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, including as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic; reduced demand for our products, including due to the global COVID-19 pandemic or the outbreak of any other public health threat, or due to the impact of competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions, and in achieving expected production levels; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and flaring as well as fracking bans; disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks or health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital, including as a result of weakness in the oil and gas industry or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from litigation, including exposure to decommissioning liabilities for divested assets in the event the current or future owners are unable to perform and heightened risks associated with being a general partner of Hess Midstream LP; and other factors described in Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP financial measures
The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. "Adjusted net income (loss)" presented in this release is defined as reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation's ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income (loss), and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release.
Cautionary Note to Investors
We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess Corporation's Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Third
Third
Second
Income Statement
Revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,759
1,159
1,579
Gains (losses) on asset sales, net
29
Other, net
23
17
19
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,811
1,176
1,598
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas
522
221
322
Operating costs and expenses
333
308
315
Production and severance taxes
42
34
44
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
36
71
48
General and administrative expenses
76
84
84
Interest expense
125
118
118
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
349
518
385
Impairment and other
147
Total costs and expenses
1,483
1,354
1,463
Income (loss) before income taxes
328
(178)
135
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
143
5
122
Net income (loss)
185
(183)
13
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
70
60
86
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
115
(243)
(73)
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
Income Statement
Revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
5,236
3,346
Gains (losses) on asset sales, net
29
8
Other, net
63
33
Total revenues and non-operating income
5,328
3,387
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas
1,362
655
Operating costs and expenses
913
905
Production and severance taxes
123
92
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
117
291
General and administrative expenses
254
275
Interest expense
360
350
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,130
1,588
Impairment and other
147
2,126
Total costs and expenses
4,406
6,282
Income (loss) before income taxes
922
(2,895)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
388
(83)
Net income (loss)
534
(2,812)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
240
184
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
294
(2,996)
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
September 30,
December 31,
Balance Sheet Information
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,419
1,739
Other current assets
1,473
1,342
Property, plant and equipment net
13,954
14,115
Operating lease right-of-use assets net
364
426
Finance lease right-of-use assets net
150
168
Other long-term assets
1,130
1,031
Total assets
19,490
18,821
Liabilities and equity
Current maturities of long-term debt
514
10
Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations
88
81
Other current liabilities
2,147
1,532
Long-term debt
7,993
8,286
Long-term operating lease obligations
410
478
Long-term finance lease obligations
205
220
Other long-term liabilities
1,877
1,879
Total equity excluding other comprehensive income (loss)
6,405
6,121
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(796)
(755)
Noncontrolling interests
647
969
Total liabilities and equity
19,490
18,821
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
September 30,
December 31,
Total Debt
Hess Corporation
5,894
6,386
Midstream (a)
2,613
1,910
Hess Consolidated
8,507
8,296
- Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation.
September 30,
December 31,
Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a)
Hess Consolidated
58.3
57.4
Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants
44.5
47.5
- Includes finance lease obligations.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest Expense
Hess Corporation
97
95
286
279
Midstream (a)
28
23
74
71
Hess Consolidated
125
118
360
350
- Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Third
Third
Second
Cash Flow Information
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
185
(183)
13
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
(Gains) losses on asset sales, net
(29)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
349
518
385
Impairment and other
147
Exploratory dry hole costs
2
31
9
Exploration lease and other impairment
5
10
6
Pension settlement loss
1
3
Stock compensation expense
17
16
19
Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net
64
68
64
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals
37
8
13
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
631
468
659
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(16)
(332)
126
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
615
136
785
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P
(431)
(327)
(329)
Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream
(67)
(99)
(26)
Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold
130
297
Other, net
(2)
(2)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(370)
(426)
(60)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less
43
74
(65)
Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:
Borrowings
750
Repayments
(503)
(2)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(3)
(3)
(2)
Cash dividends paid
(77)
(76)
(77)
Employee stock options exercised
63
Noncontrolling interests, net
(452)
(66)
(70)
Other, net
(14)
(8)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(256)
(71)
(161)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(11)
(361)
564
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
2,430
1,646
1,866
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
2,419
1,285
2,430
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities
Capital expenditures incurred
(528)
(367)
(443)
Increase (decrease) in related liabilities
30
(59)
88
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(498)
(426)
(355)
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
Cash Flow Information
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
534
(2,812)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
(Gains) losses on asset sales, net
(29)
(8)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,130
1,588
Impairment and other
147
2,126
Exploratory dry hole costs
11
166
Exploration lease and other impairment
15
48
Pension settlement loss
5
Stock compensation expense
61
63
Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net
152
187
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals
79
(87)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
2,105
1,271
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(114)
(424)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,991
847
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P
(1,118)
(1,577)
Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream
(120)
(246)
Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold
427
11
Other, net
(4)
(2)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(815)
(1,814)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less
(32)
146
Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:
Borrowings
750
1,000
Repayments
(508)
Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP
70
Payments on finance lease obligations
(7)
(6)
Cash dividends paid
(234)
(233)
Employee stock options exercised
75
15
Noncontrolling interests, net
(589)
(194)
Other, net
(21)
(21)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(496)
707
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
680
(260)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
1,739
1,545
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
2,419
1,285
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities
Capital expenditures incurred
(1,274)
(1,540)
Increase (decrease) in related liabilities
36
(283)
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(1,238)
(1,823)
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Third
Third
Second
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
United States
North Dakota
169
86
112
Offshore and Other
16
61
25
Total United States
185
147
137
Guyana
264
160
250
Malaysia and JDA
42
21
36
Other
7
3
6
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
498
331
429
Total exploration expenses charged to income included above
29
30
33
Midstream Capital expenditures
59
66
47
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
United States
North Dakota
369
589
Offshore and Other
72
218
Total United States
441
807
Guyana
686
519
Malaysia and JDA
91
74
Other
18
15
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
1,236
1,415
Total exploration expenses charged to income included above
91
77
Midstream Capital expenditures
129
202
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Third Quarter 2021
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,280
479
1,759
Gains (losses) on asset sales, net
29
29
Other, net
12
7
19
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,292
515
1,807
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
542
542
Operating costs and expenses
150
99
249
Production and severance taxes
41
1
42
Midstream tariffs
270
270
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
21
15
36
General and administrative expenses
35
7
42
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
229
79
308
Total costs and expenses
1,288
201
1,489
Results of operations before income taxes
4
314
318
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
140
140
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
4
(b)
174
(c)
178
Third Quarter 2020
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
918
241
1,159
Other, net
6
4
10
Total revenues and non-operating income
924
245
1,169
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
246
(2)
244
Operating costs and expenses
138
90
228
Production and severance taxes
33
1
34
Midstream tariffs
237
237
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
69
2
71
General and administrative expenses
46
7
53
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
388
90
478
Total costs and expenses
1,157
188
1,345
Results of operations before income taxes
(233)
57
(176)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
6
6
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(233)
(d)
51
(e)
(182)
- Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $50 million (noncash premium amortization: $50 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $14 million (noncash premium amortization: $14 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
- Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $123 million (noncash premium amortization: $61 million; cash settlement: $184 million).
- Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $20 million (noncash premium amortization: $7 million; cash settlement: $27 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Second Quarter 2021
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,088
491
1,579
Other, net
11
3
14
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,099
494
1,593
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
335
8
343
Operating costs and expenses
158
96
254
Production and severance taxes
42
2
44
Midstream tariffs
270
270
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
26
22
48
General and administrative expenses
41
8
49
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
260
84
344
Impairment and other
147
147
Total costs and expenses
1,279
220
1,499
Results of operations before income taxes
(180)
274
94
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
119
119
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(180)
(b)
155
(c)
(25)
- Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $51 million (noncash premium amortization: $51 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $13 million (noncash premium amortization: $13 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
3,766
1,470
5,236
Gains (losses) on asset sales, net
29
29
Other, net
35
14
49
Total revenues and non-operating income
3,801
1,513
5,314
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
1,397
30
1,427
Operating costs and expenses
443
268
711
Production and severance taxes
119
4
123
Midstream tariffs
802
802
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
77
40
117
General and administrative expenses
118
22
140
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
757
250
1,007
Impairment and other
147
147
Total costs and expenses
3,860
614
4,474
Results of operations before income taxes
(59)
899
840
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
379
379
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(59)
(b)
520
(c)
461
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
2,700
646
3,346
Other, net
6
11
17
Total revenues and non-operating income
2,706
657
3,363
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
776
(10)
766
Operating costs and expenses
406
239
645
Production and severance taxes
88
4
92
Midstream tariffs
703
703
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
248
43
291
General and administrative expenses
133
22
155
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,155
314
1,469
Impairment and other
697
1,429
2,126
Total costs and expenses
4,206
2,041
6,247
Results of operations before income taxes
(1,500)
(1,384)
(2,884)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(82)
(82)
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(1,500)
(d)
(1,302)
(e)
(2,802)
- Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $140 million (noncash premium amortization: $140 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $35 million (noncash premium amortization: $35 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
- Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $368 million (noncash premium amortization: $167 million; cash settlement: $535 million).
- Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $67 million (noncash premium amortization: $20 million; cash settlement: $87 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Third
Third
Second
Net Production Per Day (in thousands)
Crude oil barrels
United States
North Dakota
78
108
79
Offshore (a)
20
34
33
Total United States
98
142
112
Guyana
32
19
26
Malaysia and JDA
3
3
4
Other (b)
20
4
24
Total
153
168
166
Natural gas liquids barrels
United States
North Dakota
44
58
52
Offshore (a)
3
5
5
Total United States
47
63
57
Natural gas mcf
United States
North Dakota
158
194
167
Offshore
52
60
85
Total United States
210
254
252
Malaysia and JDA
284
282
371
Other (b)
9
4
9
Total
503
540
632
Barrels of oil equivalent
284
321
328
- The Corporation sold its working interest in the Shenzi Field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net production from the Shenzi Field was 9,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2020.
- Other includes production from Denmark and Libya. Denmark net production was 3,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021, 5,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2020 and 4,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021. Libya net production was 19,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021, 0 boepd in the third quarter of 2020 and 21,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
Net Production Per Day (in thousands)
Crude oil barrels
United States
North Dakota
80
110
Offshore (a)
30
43
Total United States
110
153
Guyana
30
19
Malaysia and JDA
4
3
Other (b)
22
7
Total
166
182
Natural gas liquids barrels
United States
North Dakota
48
54
Offshore (a)
4
6
Total United States
52
60
Natural gas mcf
United States
North Dakota
159
178
Offshore
77
91
Total United States
236
269
Malaysia and JDA
339
284
Other (b)
9
7
Total
584
560
Barrels of oil equivalent
315
335
- The Corporation sold its working interest in the Shenzi Field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net production from the Shenzi Field was 11,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2020.
- Other includes production from Denmark and Libya. Denmark net production was 4,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2021 and 6,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2020. Libya net production was 19,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2021 and 2,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2020.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Third
Third
Second
Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
148
164
157
Natural gas liquids barrels
47
63
57
Natural gas mcf
503
540
632
Barrels of oil equivalent
279
317
319
Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
13,627
15,134
14,293
Natural gas liquids barrels
4,338
5,768
5,142
Natural gas mcf
46,317
49,674
57,557
Barrels of oil equivalent
25,685
29,181
29,028
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
177
161
Natural gas liquids barrels
52
60
Natural gas mcf
584
560
Barrels of oil equivalent
326
314
Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels (b)
48,315
43,950
Natural gas liquids barrels
14,282
16,555
Natural gas mcf
159,387
153,375
Barrels of oil equivalent
89,162
86,068
- Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported.
- Sales volumes for the first nine months of 2021 include 4.2 million barrels of crude oil that were stored on VLCCs at December 31, 2020 and sold in the first quarter of 2021.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Third
Third
Second
Average Selling Prices
Crude oil per barrel (including hedging)
United States
North Dakota
59.65
43.20
56.75
Offshore
62.23
48.56
59.33
Total United States
60.14
44.55
57.52
Guyana
70.05
52.60
65.63
Malaysia and JDA
69.87
42.59
65.88
Other (a)
68.36
50.38
64.16
Worldwide
63.17
45.60
59.79
Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging)
United States
North Dakota
65.11
33.69
61.88
Offshore
67.88
38.39
64.42
Total United States
65.64
34.87
62.63
Guyana
73.12
42.82
68.44
Malaysia and JDA
69.87
42.59
65.88
Other (a)
71.43
44.38
68.08
Worldwide
67.88
36.17
64.27
Natural gas liquids per barrel
United States
North Dakota
32.94
11.68
23.23
Offshore
32.00
11.03
21.84
Worldwide
32.88
11.63
23.12
Natural gas per mcf
United States
North Dakota
3.75
1.18
2.40
Offshore
3.76
1.13
2.35
Total United States
3.75
1.17
2.38
Malaysia and JDA
5.45
4.53
5.22
Other (a)
3.62
2.87
2.96
Worldwide
4.71
2.94
4.05
- Other includes prices related to production from Denmark and Libya.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
Average Selling Prices
Crude oil per barrel (including hedging)
United States
North Dakota (a)
52.27
42.61
Offshore
57.36
45.60
Total United States
53.46
43.54
Guyana
65.31
44.35
Malaysia and JDA
64.94
38.02
Other (b)
62.93
52.97
Worldwide
56.62
43.88
Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging)
United States
North Dakota (a)
56.37
32.95
Offshore
61.91
35.64
Total United States
57.66
33.79
Guyana
67.72
33.10
Malaysia and JDA
64.94
38.02
Other (b)
65.91
41.72
Worldwide
60.33
34.02
Natural gas liquids per barrel
United States
North Dakota
28.59
9.57
Offshore
24.08
8.27
Worldwide
28.23
9.44
Natural gas per mcf
United States
North Dakota
3.96
1.13
Offshore
2.91
1.21
Total United States
3.62
1.16
Malaysia and JDA
5.22
4.44
Other (b)
3.05
3.81
Worldwide
4.54
2.85
- Excluding the two VLCC cargo sales in the first quarter of 2021 totaling 4.2 million barrels, the North Dakota crude oil price for the first nine months of 2021 excluding hedging was $59.99 per barrel and $55.29 per barrel including hedging.
- Other includes prices related to production from Denmark and Libya.
The following is a summary of the Corporation's outstanding commodity hedging program at September 30, 2021:
WTI
Brent
2021 (Put options)
Barrels of oil per day
120,000
30,000
Average monthly floor price
$55
$60
Contract period
January 1 December 31
2022 (Collars) (a)
Barrels of oil per day
80,000
30,000
Average monthly ceiling price
$90
$95
Average monthly floor price
$60
$65
Contract period
January 1 December 31
- Subsequent to quarter end, we acquired additional calendar 2022 collars with the same contract terms shown above, increasing the volumes hedged for 2022 to 90,000 bopd for WTI and 60,000 bopd for Brent.
