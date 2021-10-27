ITOCO Inc.: Itoco Provides Information About the Nopal Cactus' Ability To Act as a Key Component in Land Reclamation in Addition to Its Significant Carbon Reducing Properties

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to release information about the Nopal Cactus' ability to act as a key component to land reclamation in addition to its significant carbon reducing properties.

Desertification or land degradation is occurring worldwide and directly affects millions of people, especially the poor. Nopal Cactus is already widely cultivated in arid regions worldwide as a standalone crop because of its ability to grow and thrive in hard and dry conditions.

Importantly, their root characteristics allow them to prevent or avoid wind and rain erosion. When the Nopal Cactus is present, other plants and trees can take hold in poor growing environments more easily.

ITOCO's Nopal Cactus Carbon Credit program is designed to achieve significant land rehabilitation and reclamation by planting in association with less robust trees and crops. In Mexico, the Nopal Cactus has demonstrated an ability to turn dry desert into savannah like conditions relatively quickly and economically by leveraging it's unique properties.

Therefore, establishment of production systems based on cactus can bring food self-sufficiency in desert and arid areas, and well as reclaiming 'wasted' land.

The Nopal Cactus is one of the best plants for the reforestation of arid areas as they strongly resist scarce rain and high temperature. Moreover, the Nopal Cactus itself provides food via its leaves and fruit; and can be used as a biofuel, fertilizer, and can be easily processed into an excellent substitute for leather. Cultivation of the Cactus is relatively simple, and the plant grows quickly.

Our ITOCO Nopal Cactus Carbon Capture Program in Mexico has demonstrated Nopal Cactus farming innovations that leverages Nopal Cactus' superb adaptations to dry and arid landscape areas that including fixing carbon dioxide at night and closing the spores (stomata) during the day, thus earning producers carbon credits at an accelerated pace in under twelve months.

ITOCO will be presenting its Nopal Carbon Capture program as an addition to the Great Green Wall project now being implemented in more than 20 countries across Africa. To date, more than eight billion dollars have been mobilized and pledged for its support internationally.

When complete, the Wall will be the largest living structure on the planet - an 8,000 km natural wonder of the world stretching across the entire width of the continent.

We believe that introducing a Nopal Cactus component to the Great Green Wall project would significantly improve the speed and efficacy of the land rehabilitation by allowing other plants to take hold more easily.

The ITOCO Nopal Cactus Program has already been proven with over 1,450 Hectares under management with the support of the Government of Mexico, which has endorsed the Paris Agreement adopted at the twenty-first session of the Conference of the Parties ("COP") to the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change ("UNDCC") and is taking action to mitigate its Green House Gas ("GHG') emissions in accordance with the Land Use Protocol of the United Nations (LULUCF), by 2030.

About ITOCO Inc.:

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio Tech development, production and distribution company based in Toronto Canada and Nevada USA. Itoco seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market.

www.itoco.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

