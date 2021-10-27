Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena to Commence Trading on the NYSE

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received listing authorization from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and has filed a Form 40-F ("40-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company expects to begin trading on the NYSE on November 1, 2021 under ticker symbol "SKE". The Company's common shares will continue trading on the TSX under ticker symbol "SKE".

Concurrent with the start of trading on the NYSE, Skeena's common shares will cease trading on the OTC Markets. Shareholders are not required to take any action.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by Q1 2022.

The scientific and technical information in this press release was approved by Paul Geddes, P.Geo., a Qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development for the Company.

