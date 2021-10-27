Nomination highlights Scientist.com's innovative legal framework

Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical industry's leading R&D marketplace, announced today that it's been shortlisted in the Outstanding Innovation Collaboration category for the British Legal Awards. Designed to enable medical researchers to spend more time on science and less on paperwork, the company's legal framework is now used by most major pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs).

"We have created a pharmaceutical industry legal standard that helps thousands of medical researchers do faster science," stated Kevin Lustig, PhD, CEO and Founder of Scientist.com. "By eliminating legal, finance and operational bottlenecks, the Scientist.com marketplace empowers medical researchers in their search for new life-changing cures."

Scientist.com has completed over $900M in sales over the past 7 years under its unique legal framework, which involves a pre-established direct contractual relationship between buyer and seller. The legal framework proved particularly useful during the COVID-19 pandemic, when there was an urgent need for scientific researchers to collaborate across the globe quickly and efficiently.

Winners of the British Legal Awards will be announced at an in-person event on November 17, 2021. For a full list of nominees visit https://www.event.law.com/legalweek-british-legal-awards/2021-shortlist

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the pharmaceutical industry's leading AI-powered marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saves time and money, reduces risk and provides access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, over 80 biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

