Mittwoch, 27.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
27.10.2021 | 14:08
Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Release Date

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems today announced it intends to release the results of its operations for the third quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

CONTACT:

Media Inquiries:
AJ Krick, CFO
540-439-3266
investors@smithmidland.com

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy
Three Part Advisors, LLC
214-872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



https://www.accesswire.com/669841/Smith-Midland-Announces-Third-Quarter-2021-Earnings-Results-Release-Date

