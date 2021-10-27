Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.: Pond Naturals Achieves Certification by SCS Global Services (SCS) Under the HACCP-Based Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) Food Safety Program

Significant Milestone for Pond Naturals Allows for Continued Production Scale-up

Pond also Announces Share Issuance for Advisory Services

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (Pond) (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:4OO), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of protein shortages and climate change, announces its subsidiary Pond Naturals Inc has been certified GMP compliant by an independent third party auditor, SCS Global Services (SCS), under the HACCP-based Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) Food Safety Program standard. The certification audit included inspection of the facility and management system against the site's Food Safety Program based on 21 CFR Part 111 (cGMPs for Dietary Supplements).

SCS has been providing global leadership in third-party quality, environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development for three decades. The programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, power generation, retail, and more.

SCS is accredited to provide services under a wide range of nationally and internationally recognized certification programs. Drawing on the integrity and trust built over 30 years of food safety and HACCP expertise, SCS provides third-party independent assessment for GMP compliance. Their skilled GMP auditors are technical experts in multiple food safety industry categories from farm to fork.

President & CEO at Pond, Grant Smith, said: "Through our continued efforts, Pond Naturals has joined other businesses and organizations around the world working to provide products and services that meet the highest environmental, social, or quality standards. This certification validates our continued commitment to quality and good manufacturing practices and allows us to expand our production efforts with a focus on driving revenue through additional and existing clients."

About SCS Global Services

Founded in 1984, SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability veri?cation, certi?cation, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in natural resource management, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, supply chains, climate mitigation and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Bene?t Corporation, re?ecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com.

Advisory Services Share Issuance

In connection with the previously announced agreement between Pond and Livalta, an AB Agri company, regarding the joint commercialization of algae-based animal feed ingredients, Pond has agreed to issue 75,000 common shares in the capital of Pond to ExCap Advisors Inc. as partial consideration for its strategic advisory services in assisting Pond to secure the agreement. Such shares would be subject to a hold period of 4 months and a day and the issuance of the shares remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

About Pond Technologies

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technology is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2.

Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at g.smith@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Cole Stevens at c.stevens@pondtech.com.

SOURCE: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669725/Pond-Naturals-Achieves-Certification-by-SCS-Global-Services-SCS-Under-the-HACCP-Based-Good-Manufacturing-Practices-GMPs-Food-Safety-Program