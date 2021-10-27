Initial One Month $125k Pilot Leveraging Hashoff 2.0 for Video Based Social Content to E-Market Leading APAC Brands to North American Consumers

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it has secured a leading global e-commerce consumer products distributor as its newest strategic agency partner in the APAC market. Hashoff 2.0's newest strategic channel partner is a top digital marketing agency based in China that represents top APAC brands in a range of consumer product categories. This top APAC agency specializes in leveraging the AWS (Amazon Webstore) to market top APAC consumer brands to North America consumers.

As an initial pilot, the agency is engaging Hashoff 2.0 with an initial one-month managed service campaign contract. The initial seasonal product promotion will center on Hashoff 2.0's improved capabilities to create and distribute branded social content on key video-based applications with a budget of approximately $125,000. The holiday campaign will feature top APAC health and beauty consumer brands (a new client category for Hashoff) with multimedia creative in the format of long form social media influencer videos.

This is Hashoff 2.0's latest services contract in the APAC (Asia Pacific) market and is an expansion of the CMS that continues to deliver multimedia content on a global scale. Charlie Thomas, Managing Director of Hashoff is quoted as saying, "Hashoff 2.0 continues to expand globally, with a growing presence in the APAC market. We look forward to continued international expansion while remaining dedicated to meeting and exceeding a service benchmark of excellence for all of our strategic channel partners and clients."

DGTL also reports that Hashoff 2.0 has now completed UAT (User Acceptance Testing) and has migrated all key accounts over to the 2.0 version software. QA/C (Quality Assurance and Control) testing found the software ready for a global rollout with no technical deficiencies in the new video-based functionalities (i.e. TikTok) or the new self-service SaaS (software-as-a-service) upgrades to general operational functionalities. Management is now focused on key client training on the Hashoff 2.0 platform and to scheduling new software demonstrations with more Fortune 100 level brands prospects.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is targeting social media, gaming and streaming technologies for M&A and licensing. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL," the OTCQB as "DGTHF," and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as "A2QB0L."

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 150 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including; DraftKings, Beam Suntory, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Currency.com, Syneos Health, American Nurses Federation, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, The Container Store, Ulta Beauty, Pizza Hut, Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, and Novartis, etc.[iv] Learn more by visiting; https://dgtlinc.com/technology.

