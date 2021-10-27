Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") (NYSE:RE) announced today that reinsurance industry leader Jill Beggs will join the company as Senior Vice President and Head of North America Reinsurance effective November 15, 2021. Beggs will oversee the strategic direction of Everest's reinsurance business in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda, and will report directly to Jim Williamson, Everest Group COO and Head of Reinsurance. This newly created role, along with the ongoing investments in the company's reinsurance talent are designed to strengthen Everest's leading market position and accelerate progress toward its strategic plan objectives outlined to investors earlier in the year.

"Everest's leading global market position is fueled by exceptional talent. Adding Jill's tremendous reinsurance experience to our seasoned team helps us to further capitalize on it," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. "Everest is building a well-diversified, world-class organization set apart by our people, value proposition and entrepreneurial culture. We will continue to invest in the strength of our reinsurance and insurance franchises, positioning Everest to support future growth and create even greater value for our colleagues, customers and our shareholders."

Beggs comes to Everest with 30 years of deep reinsurance underwriting expertise. Beggs joins Everest from Munich Re where, over the last 20 years, she held various key roles leading U.S. treaty and facultative programs across multiple lines of business. She is also credited with spearheading the company's innovation incubator and E&S insurance start-up. Beggs spent the first 10 years of her career at Everest in treaty property underwriting in the U.S. and Latin America. Beggs is a prolific industry thought leader, and the recipient of numerous industry honors and awards.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to my roots with the incredible opportunity to build on the strength of Everest's reinsurance franchise," said Jill Beggs. "Everest has always been known for exceptional quality and long-standing relationships with its brokers and cedents. I plan to optimize this position and further solidify Everest as an industry leader."

The company also announced that Everest Insurance leader Connie Germano will be transitioning to its reinsurance division as Senior Vice President, Treaty Casualty Surety. Germano brings 35 years of casualty underwriting experience to the role and will report directly to Beggs. Most recently Germano was President of Specialty Casualty at Everest Insurance. Prior to that, she held senior casualty underwriting roles with ACE in the U.S. and Zurich, Switzerland. Germano succeeds Everest Reinsurance veteran Dennis Alba, who will retire in 2022 after a very successful 40-year career in the industry.

"Jill is a widely-recognized industry talent who brings an extraordinary depth of experience leading teams through growth and transformation," said Jim Williamson, Group COO and Everest Head of Reinsurance. "This newly created position, combined with our recent promotions and appointments, is directly tied to our long-term strategy of solidifying our position as a leading global reinsurer. As we continue to position the business for the future, we are expanding advancement opportunities for our people that will ultimately better serve the market."

Williamson added, "I want to thank Dennis for his significant contributions to Everest, and welcome Connie, who is a proven, capable leader, and highly respected by our clients and colleagues. Connie's underwriting depth and experience gives us a strategic advantage as we continue to invest in one of our most successful and thriving businesses."

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

