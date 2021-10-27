Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the latest discovery of gold and base metal mineralization on two of the Company's ten 100%-owned claim blocks in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia that all together cover a total of 360 sq km (excluding the Newmont Lake claims currently under option to Enduro Metals Corp. - See Dec. 4, 2018 Press Release).

During a month-long field program this past summer, the exploration team discovered the most significant gold and copper mineralization to date on the North-East and North-West claim blocks. Assays are currently pending from several other claim blocks including the recently discovered Trek South porphyry Cu-Au prospect.

Highlights:

Both claim blocks are very close to the partially cleared road route to the enormous Galore Creek Cu-Au porphyry deposit(s) and are completely surrounded by Galore Creek Mining Corp. claims.

North-East Claim Block

The rapid melting of the glacier overlying the edge of the Hazelton Group rocks on the North-East claim block has now exposed a broad area of pyritic argillites/shales. This same group hosts numerous major ore deposits in the Golden Triangle, including the very high-grade Eskay Creek Au-Ag deposit.

A number of large boulders of semi-massive pyrite and minor chalcopyrite were discovered in 2021, five of which assayed 0.2% to 0.7% Cu with two also being anomalous in gold - 0.3 and 1.35 g/t Au .

North-West Claim Block

Exploration in 2021 was focussed on areas underlain by a large pluton of the Texas Creek suite, an early Jurassic series of intrusions that host numerous gold deposits in this region including the Sulphurets, Scottie, Snip, Silbak Premier and Red Mountain deposits.

Numerous large quartz veins were found on the North-West claims, many of them 0.5 m to 1.0 m wide.

Two boulders of quartz vein material with minor pyrite assayed 5.3 and 8.9 g/t Au and a sample of a pyritic vein in outcrop assayed 5.8 g/t Au.

"The source outcrops still need to be tracked down next summer and the extent of the mineralization assessed, however, these results are the most significant mineralization discovered to date on these properties and provide ongoing encouragement in an area of favourable host rocks exposed more and more every year by the melting glaciers and snowfields," stated John Biczok, VP of Exploration.

"Romios' claims in this area cover a number of porphyry copper-gold, shear zone gold, and VMS base metal prospects concentrated near the giant Galore Creek Cu-Au porphyry deposits, owned by a Teck-Newmont Joint-Venture (Galore Creek Mining Corporation) and currently in the pre-feasibility study stage," stated Stephen Burega, President. "A number of our claim blocks are situated along the partially constructed roadway to those deposits and we continue to develop our understanding of the significant potential of these 100%-owned blocks."

Map above delineates Romios Gold's 10 claim blocks in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/101021_09537e10a4807a47_002full.jpg

Background

Romios' North East claim block is located immediately north of the planned road route to Galore Creek and <2 km from the proposed Galore Creek mill site. The central claims are underlain by the highly prospective Lower to Middle Jurassic Hazelton Group metasediments and volcanics, the same rocks that host many important ore deposits in the Golden Triangle including the high-grade, argillite-hosted Eskay Creek-Au-Ag deposit, Brucejack Au mine and Red Chris Cu-Au mine. The rapid melting of the glacier overlying the edge of the Hazelton Group rocks has now exposed a broad area of pyritic argillites/shales where Romios' crew discovered a number of large boulders of semi-massive pyrite and minor chalcopyrite, five of which assayed 0.2% to 0.7% Cu with two also being anomalous in gold - 0.3 and 1.35 g/t Au. Two boulders also contained significantly elevated values of antimony (216 and 2700 ppm Sb) and silver (8.3 and 14.8 g/t Ag) and one contained 430 ppm Co. One talus boulder of quartz vein material assayed 9.4 g/t gold.

Romios' North West claim block is located 10 km SW of Galore Creek and the claims are traversed by the cleared route for the proposed mine access road. Exploration in 2021 was focused on areas underlain by a large pluton of the Texas Creek suite, an early Jurassic series of intrusions that host numerous gold deposits in this region including the Sulphurets, Scottie, Snip, Silbak Premier and Red Mountain deposits. Numerous large quartz veins were found on the North West claims during this brief program, many of them 0.5 m to 1.0 m wide. Two boulders of quartz vein material with minor pyrite assayed 5.3 and 8.9 g/t Au and a sample of a pyritic vein in outcrop assayed 5.8 g/t Au. Veins without any sulphides proved to be barren. Large areas of the pluton upslope from the mineralized veins remains unexplored and will be targeted in 2022.

QA/QC

The samples discussed in this document were grab samples considered representative of the veins and boulders being sampled. They were submitted to the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories in Terrace and Vancouver, BC for assay and multi-element analyses. As a matter of procedure, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented to ensure reliable assay results by inserting alternating blanks and commercial assay standards at approximately every 10th position in the sample series.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake gold-copper property in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include two former producers, the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and a former high-grade gold producer, the Scossa mine property (Nevada). The Company also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario and a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property in Ontario.

