Mittwoch, 27.10.2021
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
WKN: 4118 ISIN: INE136B01020  
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CYIENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYIENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
27.10.2021 | 14:22
Cyient launches Global Management Consulting Practice

With Cyient Consulting, the company will codesign bespoke, practical, performance-based business transformation solutions for enterprises across industries to enable sustainable growth

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, today announced the launch of its management consulting practice under the umbrella of Cyient Consulting. This marks Cyient's first foray into this space. The global management consulting services market is expected to cross $1.2 Trillion by 2025.

Logo

Commenting on the launch, Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient, said, "Our move towards consulting as an offering is an important step towards executing our S3 strategy roadmap. We have been engaged with clients across industries in solving their engineering problems. The Cyient Consulting practice will allow us to leverage our engineering domain expertise to solve business critical problems for our clients. I am confident that we can add immense value with the consulting practice that will engage clients transcending functions and businesses."

Nicola Kleynhans, Global Head of Cyient Consulting, says, "We are excited to help our customers create sustainable value for their stakeholders. We will leverage industry best practices and our proven methodology to deliver business transformation across areas of organization effectiveness, board and governance, asset optimization, and digital transformation."

Cyient's consulting practice will offer the following services:

  • Organization Effectiveness - Support transformation for optimal effectiveness to deliver strategy and results for all stakeholders
  • Board and Governance - Engage, develop, and adopt value-oriented governance models and frameworks to optimize their processes for an organization
  • Asset Optimization - Accelerate operational and asset productivity and performance by improving strategies, capabilities, processes, and systems
  • Digital Transformation - Design and implement digital solutions to optimize technology applications

For more details about Cyient Consulting, please head to https://www.cyient.com/consulting

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Rudra Bose

Cyient Press Office - Genesis BCW

+91 98116 26585rudra.bose@genesis-bcw.com

Kiran Rajani

Cyient PR Team

+91 98841 39184kiran.rajani@cyient.com

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151119/289359LOGO

© 2021 PR Newswire
