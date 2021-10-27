Water Technologies International, Inc. Receives Orders for its Patented Atmospheric Water Generators & Wins Two Large Commercial Projects for Water Filtration Systems

The Commercial Projects are a Result of the Department of Environmental Protection Enforcing Federal & State Clean Water Guidelines in Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTII) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator's production and design announced today that it has received Orders for two 5 Ton AWGs. The Company is seeing an increase in requests for proposals for water treatment and water generation products for real estate projects. The RFP are coming from hotels, condominiums & resorts. The Company sees substantial growth in the AWG market this year and for the coming years due to a water crisis that has been getting worse every year. In some cases, the combination of desalinization plants for showers and toilets combined with AWGs in every unit for drinking water, can add up to several million dollars per project.

Water Technologies has recently been featured as a contender in the Atmospheric Water Generator market and in these reports look for substantial growth in the market over the next five years. https://www.ktvn.com/story/44101635/atmospheric-water-generator-market-size-2021-global-market-analysis-of-industry-size-and-share-research-business-growth-and-forecast-to-2024

The Department of Environmental Protection is enforcing Federal and State clean water guidelines in Florida. According to Part I of Chapter 403 of the Florida Statutes, unless exempted by rule or statue, any facility or activity which discharges wastes into waters of the state, or which will be expected to be a source of water pollution must obtain a permit from the department. Persons who intend to collect, transmit, treat, dispose, or reuse wastewater are required to obtain a wastewater permit. A wastewater permit issued by this department is required for both operation and certain construction activities associated with domestic or industrial wastewater facilities.

Since Water Technologies acquired 100% of Water Zone, Inc., the company has been concentrating on commercial water treatment for hotels & condominiums, DI Water for, car washes, specialty manufacturers and a whole host of different businesses. Water Zone is based in West Palm Beach, FL., has been in business since 1985 providing residential and commercial water treatment throughout Florida. WaterZone has a Commercial DI Water Plant that regenerates "DI Water Tanks" that the Company sells and distributes throughout Florida. Deionization ("DI Water" or "Demineralization") simply means the removal of ions. Ions are electrically charged atoms or molecules found in water that have either a net negative or positive charge. DI Water removes iron, calcium, sodium, and other dissolved solids leaving the water ultra-clean. Water Technologies will focus on the commercial applications for the company's water generation, wastewater processing, ozone and hydrogen technologies as Water Technologies looks to move into markets outside the US.

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "I see the market for new real estate projects expanding as the projects cannot go forward without an ample water supply. The combined product lines our Companies will have the ability to provide water treatment and water generation solutions to commercial clients. I see this as a game changer for Water Technologies! Now we can focus on the commercial applications for the company's Water Generation, wastewater processing, Ozone, and hydrogen technologies. The goal is to expand the commercial water generation manufacturing ability and lower our cost of production per gallon. I'm extremely optimistic about our future here at home and abroad!"

Water Zone, Inc. Website: https://www.water-zone.com/commercial-systems-and-services

A video showing the proof of concept prototype is available at the company's website, www.gr8water.net

For a direct link to a copy of the company's product information "Slick Sheets" visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/product-slick-sheets.

About the Company

Water Technologies International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air.

