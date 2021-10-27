Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Membership change on Nasdaq Stockholm: Société Générale S.A.

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Société Générale S.A. (Member ID SGL). Société Générale S.A. will change Clearing Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system (Euroclear Sweden). The new identity SGY will be valid from trade date October 28, 2021. November 1, 2021 will be the first settlement date for SGY in the VPC system. Please note that there is no change to Société Générale S.A.'s other MPID SGP. Member: Société Générale S.A. INET memberID: SGL Clearing and settlement ID: SGY Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: October 28, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1022682