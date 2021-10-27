Steven Lehrer's 40 years of Biotech experience enhances the board of advisors with expertise in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biosimilar R&D.

His appointment continues to demonstrate the Company's resolve to leverage its biotech technology platform in life science-based businesses.

Vancouver, British Columbia, and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") announces that effective immediately, Steven Lehrer will be serving on its board of advisors. Complementing an already competent list of advisors that includes a significant array of expertise, Steven brings 40 years of experience in life science-based businesses to the Company.





"I am excited to join the board of advisors of BioHarvest," said Steven Lehrer. "I strongly believe in the potential of the proprietary BioFarming technology to make a significant impact on multiple verticals of the life science-based businesses. I look forward to working with my fellow advisors as well as with the Company's Board and management to realize this potential."

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, said: "Steven's extensive experience in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biosimilar R&D, regulatory, operations and commercialization will be a great addition to the board of advisors. At this critical phase of the Company's growth, Steven's experience and involvement will play an important role in the Company's quest to become a Biotech leader."

DETAILED BIOGRAPHY

Steven currently sits on the Board of Directors of two life science companies, one not for profit, and is a member of the University of Maryland's Bioengineering Department Advisory Board. He provides strategy and implementation advice to several organizations on various topics from commercial efforts through operations, business development, product development, portfolio planning to the establishment of international operations. Previously Steve was Head of Biologicals at Cipla Ltd., CEO of Cipla BioTec, President of Glycominds Ltd, EVP of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., CEO of GeneOs Ltd, CEO at DNA Sciences, and was a division President of Monsanto. Steven also worked with McKinsey & Co., and Proctor & Gamble Corporation.

Steven has led the development and commercialization of several biopharmaceuticals, biosimilar drugs and novel drug formulations, several genetic dagnostic tests and developed outcomes databases for bioinformatics and healthcare econometric modeling. Steven has built and run businesses in the USA, EU, Brazil, India, Japan, and SEA.

Steven has a Master's Degree from The Graduate School of Business at Harvard University, a Bachelor of Sciences in Chemical Engineering, and a Bachelor of Art in Economics from the University of Maryland, College Park.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

