The "Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The market growth can be seen as a result of Covid-19, with an increase in pharmaceutical product imports (USD 361 billion) and exports (USD 524 billion) in the year 2020.

Logistics is an essential segment of supply chain management. It allows the pharmaceutical sector to establish consistency as well as efficiency through the international supply chain market. The pharmaceutical sector opts for logistics for complete management of acquiring, storing, and moving the resources to the end-users as per their needs. European Association for Logistics and Transportation in Healthcare (EALTH) is one association that aims to achieve the same in Europe.

The demand for pharmaceutical logistics in Europe is mainly driven by the increase in demand for drugs and vaccines, fueled by the pandemic and increasing investments by leading pharmaceutical firms. The rising importance of fast-track assistance in the healthcare sector is a key driver for pharmaceutical logistics.

Companies in the industry are focusing on decreasing the distribution cost by creating a single source distribution channel, thus driving the growth of pharmaceutical logistics. Several companies are entering M&As to expand their geographical presence and proprietary knowledge. They are also focusing on reducing the overall packaging costs of their products.

Key Market Trends

Growing European Pharmaceutical Industry

Europe is the second-largest biopharmaceuticals market in the world. Increasing population and chronic diseases are propelling market growth. The adoption and accessibility, availability of biopharmaceuticals for the treatment and diagnosis of diseases, and awareness related to medicine raised the European market. Western Europe contains more than 33% of manufacturing facilities worldwide. Biopharma products have high efficiency with safety than other products.

The development of complex biological-based medicines and shipment of hormone treatments, vaccines, and complex proteins that require cold chain refinements result in the need for temperature-controlled transportation and warehousing. In addition, an increase in the need for effective cold chain logistics services to maintain the quality of goods fuels the growth of the market.

In June 2020, the European Commission (EC) launched the public input its proposed pharmaceutical strategy for Europe to ensure Europe's supply of safe and affordable medicines to meet patients' needs and support the European pharmaceutical industry to remain an innovator and world leader.

The strategy aims to create what the EC terms a "future-proof" system and is centered on several key themes, strategic autonomy and manufacturing of medicines, access to affordable medicines, innovation, and environmental sustainability, and health challenges.

Germany Leads the Export of Pharmaceutical Products in Europe

Germany is the largest pharmaceutical market in Europe and the fourth-largest in the world, according to Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI). The country is regarded as one of the world's leading places for pharmaceutical manufacture, and its highly skilled workforce enables pharmaceutical companies to work on more complicated and demanding goods like biosimilars while maintaining high production quality.

Germany's population of over 84 million people makes it an ideal location for clinical trials, especially those with difficult participant recruitment. With 68 commercial Phase I clinical studies started in 2018, Germany ranked fourth after the United Kingdom, China, and the United States.

Germany is the ideal location for the development and manufacture of high-quality, research-intensive products. In 2019, Germany ranked sixth in the world with 499 clinical trials funded by research-based pharmaceutical corporations. The country leads Europe in pharmaceutical innovation based on the number of patent applications. The pharmaceutical business in Germany registered 584 patents with the European Patent Office in 2018.

The total German pharmaceutical market clinic and pharmacy section had grown by over 7% to EUR 49.5 billion in 2020. Vaccines and diagnostics are also included in this section. According to an industry report, the amount by counting units, such as tablets, sachets, and injections, decreased slightly (-0.6 %) to 97.5 billion counting units. Each of the clinic and pharmacy segments saw a 6 to 7% gain in value.

The amount consumed in clinics, on the other hand, decreased by 10%, while sales in the pharmacy industry remained unchanged, according to the report. These developments are linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, as hospital operations have been postponed to make room for COVID-19 patients. Certain medications were also less needed as a result of this. All of the drug classes with the most volume in the clinic market saw reductions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Pharmaceutical Value Chain Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Technological Trends

4.4 Investment Scenarios

4.5 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.6 Insights on 3PL market in Europe (Market Size and Forecast)

4.7 Impact of Covid-19 on Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Product

6.1.1 Generic Drugs

6.1.2 Branded Drugs

6.2 By Mode of Operation

6.2.1 Cold Chain Transport

6.2.2 Non-Cold Chain Transport

6.3 By Application

6.3.1 Bio Pharma

6.3.2 Chemical Pharma

6.4 By Mode of Transport

6.4.1 Air Shipping

6.4.2 Rail Shipping

6.4.3 Road Shipping

6.4.4 Sea Shipping

6.5 By Country

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Market Concentration Overview

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 DHL Supply Chain

7.2.2 FedEx

7.2.3 Kuehne Nagel International AG

7.2.4 United Parcel Service Inc.

7.2.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

7.2.6 CEVA Logistics

7.2.7 DB Schenker

7.2.8 Agility Logistics

7.2.9 Eurotranspharma

7.2.10 CSP

7.2.11 Trans-o-flex GmbH

7.2.12 PostNL Pharma Care

7.2.13 Astra Logistic Ltd

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmehuv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005664/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900