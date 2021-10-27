AIOps pioneer receives recognition as a leader in multiple industry and analyst reports for excellence in customer satisfaction and business assurance

Digitate, a SaaS-based, leading provider of autonomous enterprise solutions, today announced its recognition as a market and category leader in AIOps by multiple leading analyst firms and industry reports. Digitate earned these merits as a result of its high customer ratings and wide breadth of solutions that span across IT and business operations, as well as assurance.

Digitate's flagship product ignio is an end-to-end autonomous solution that uses advanced machine learning and AI capabilities to bring contextual intelligence to IT operations. ignio enables enterprises with a one-of-a-kind closed-loop solution that combines context, insights and intelligent automation to autonomously predict, prevent and prescribe for issues. Digitate is helping Fortune 500 companies harness the power of AI and automation as they scale to meet the demands of their own customers and ease the ever-increasing workload on IT teams.

"Our growth over the past few years speaks to the strength of our solutions in supporting our customers' goals for digital transformation success," said Akhilesh Tripathi, CEO of Digitate. "Digitate is committed to providing customers an AI-driven, closed-loop platform that further improves productivity, business continuity, and customer experience. Our recognition as a market leader by several prominent analyst and industry reports is a validation of our investments and the adoption of our solutions across some of the world's leading enterprises"

Digitate's success is highlighted by several notable achievements and recognition in 2021, including:

Named a leader in the Omdia "AIOps Universe Selecting an AIOps Solution 2021 2022" Report - Due in part to its strong automation capabilities and management control, Digitate was recognized for its commitment to creating value for business functions through automation and comprehensive AIOps capabilities. Digitate was the leader in the overall customer experience with a recommendation score of 96%. To support Digitate's all-rounder status, it scored 95% for solution breadth.

About Digitate

Digitate is a leading software provider bringing agility, assurance, and resiliency to IT and business operations. Digitate's flagship product ignio is an award-winning AIOps software that reimagines enterprise IT and business landscape with its unique and innovative closed-loop approach by combining context, insights and intelligent automation to autonomously resolve and prevent issues. Our customers span across industry verticals and include large, global enterprises that are leaders and innovators in their respective industries. Digitate is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA and Pune, India. To stay up to date on ignio news and to learn more how our clients across the globe have benefited from our innovative solutions: Visit us at www.digitate.com, and follow Digitate on Twitter and LinkedIn.

